ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 Live Streaming in India: When and where to watch SL vs IRE on TV, online?

Sri Lanka will clash against struggling Ireland in the 15th ODI match of the ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 at Bulawayo's Queens Sports Club on Sunday, June 25. Sri Lanka have won their opening two games in Group B and a win against Ireland will secure them a spot in the Super Six. Star spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has taken 11 wickets in two matches as Sri Lanka remain favorites to clinch a World Cup spot.

On the other hand, Ireland suffered a heartbreaking one-wicket loss against Scotland on the innings' last ball. The Irish side remains without a win in their opening two matches and need two points against Sri Lanka to remain alive in the World Cup Qualifier 2023. Notably, Ireland haven't won against Sri Lanka in their last five encounters in ODIs.

Here are all the details you should know related to the live streaming of ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 in India:

When is Sri Lanka vs Ireland ODI match?

Sri Lanka vs Ireland 15th ODI match will be played on Sunday, June 25

At what time does SL vs IRE match begin?

Sri Lanka vs Ireland 15th ODI match will begin at 9:00 AM Local Time (Bulawayo) and 12:30 PM IST

Where is the SL vs IRE ODI match being played?

Sri Lanka vs Ireland 15th ODI match will be played at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

Where can you watch SL vs IRE ODI match on TV in India?

Sri Lanka vs Ireland 15th ODI match can be watched on Star Sports Network (SS1 SD+HD).

Where can you watch SL vs IRE ODI match online in India?

One can watch Sri Lanka vs Ireland 15th ODI match online on the Disney+ HotStar and FanCode.

SL vs IRE Squads:

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Dushmantha Chameera, Chamika Karunaratne, Matheesha Pathirana, Dushan Hemantha

Ireland Squad: Andy McBrine, Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Benjamin White, Craig Young, Peter Moor, Barry McCarthy, Graham Hume

