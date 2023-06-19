ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 Live Streaming in India: When and where to watch IRE vs OMN on TV, online?

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Ireland cricket team

Ireland and Oman will clash in the fourth match of the ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 at Bulawayo Athletic Club in Bulawayo on Monday, June 19. Both Ireland and Oman will be looking for a positive start to their campaign as both are among the outsiders to finish in the top two to secure a World Cup spot.

Irish side managed to easily chase a 313-run target against USA in their first warm-up game but suffered a shock two-wicket defeat against Netherlands after being bowled out on just 193. On the other hand, Oman reached the ACC Premier Cup 2023 semi-finals and were impressive in the warmup matches despite losing both games against Zimbabwe and Nepal.

Here are all the details you should know related to the live streaming of ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 in India:

When is Ireland vs Oman ODI match?

Ireland vs Oman 4th ODI match will be played on Monday, June 19.

At what time does Ireland vs Oman match begin?

Ireland vs Oman 4th ODI match will begin at 9:00 AM Local Time (Bulawayo) and 12:30 PM IST

Where is the Ireland vs Oman ODI match being played?

Ireland vs Oman 4th ODI match will be played at Bulawayo Athletic Club in Bulawayo

Where can you watch IRE vs OMN ODI match on TV in India?

Ireland vs Oman 4th ODI match can be watched on Star Sports Network (SS1 SD+HD).

Where can you watch IRE vs OMN ODI match online in India?

One can watch Ireland vs Oman 4th ODI match online on the Disney+ HotStar and FanCode.

Squads:

Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling, Peter Moor (wk), Andrew Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Graham Hume, Joshua Little, Craig Young, Barry McCarthy, Benjamin White, Gareth Delany

Oman Squad: Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Shoaib Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan, Sandeep Goud, Naseem Khushi (wk), Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan, Aqib Ilyas, Adeel Shafique, Suraj Kumar, Fayyaz Butt, Jay Odedra, Rafiullah, Samay Shrivastava

