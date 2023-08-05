ICC World Cup 2023 schedule goes haywire as England vs Pakistan game at Eden Gardens could see date change

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Kolkata's Eden Gardens

ICC World Cup 2023 schedule could witness another change in date as the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) requests BCCI to reschedule the England-Pakistan game citing security reasons due to the Kali Puja festival. Kolkata's Eden Gardens host England vs Pakistan game on November 12 but now the state cricket association is looking to reschedule the game on November 11.

Kali Puja is one of the most important Hindu festivals in the region and large police deployment is required to maintain law and order. According to a report from PTI, a senior office-bearer at CAB revealed that the police have raised concerns regarding providing security for the match event slated on Diwali.

"Kolkata Police has cited concerns to provide security for the match slated on Diwali. We have informed the ICC and BCCI to reschedule it and if it does not happen we would inform this to the chief minister," a senior CAB office-bearer told PTI.

However, after the successful venue inspection by the ICC team on Saturday, the CAB president Snehasish Ganguly told reporters that the board hasn't received any official request from Kolkata Police.

"We have not yet got anything officially from the Kolkata Police," Snehasish Ganguly said. "Unless we get something officially, we can't inform the ICC. Security issue is being taken care of by the Kolkata Police. That is not our lookout. As I said, we have not got anything officially, if we get anything we will inform ICC."

Pakistan will open their ICC World Cup 2023 campaign against Netherlands on October 6 and will face England in their last group-stage game at Eden Gardens on November 12. PCB has already agreed to change in date for their games against India (From October 15 to 14) and Sri Lanka (From October 12 to 10) and can see another change in date for their World Cup game.

Both ICC and BCCI are yet to confirm the updated schedule and ticket details for the World Cup, which is only two months away and due to that, are facing flak from cricket fans for not considering festive dates before finalizing the schedule.

