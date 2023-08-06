Rohit Sharma provides major update on Shreyas Iyer's fitness for ICC World Cup 2023

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Shreyas Iyer

Indian Cricket team is suffering a setback due to injury issues to some key players. While Jasprit Bumrah will make his comeback in the Ireland T20I series, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul remain away from the action in International cricket. Meanwhile, as fans hope for the two to return to action, India captain Rohit Sharma has reportedly provided an update on Shreyas Iyer's fitness.

Sharma attended an event in USA after playing the Test and ODI legs of the Windies tour. He is rested from T20Is. During an event, Sharma opened on Iyer's injury. The Indian captain said that Iyer is on track to achieve full fitness and the team has kept fingers crossed over him. "Shreyas Iyer is on the track to full fitness, so fingers crossed for World Cup," Sharma said during an event.

Meanwhile, in another relief for the Indian fans, the duo started practicing ahead of an India comeback. Rahul and Iyer recently posted videos of their batting on social media. Rahul was also seen doing wicket-keeping drills.

Before this, there were no official words from BCCI over Rahul and Iyer's fitness in over a week. Several reports surfaced on the Internet, making different claims about the duo. While some reports suggested Rahul and Iyer are unlikely to play in the upcoming Asia Cup, some stated the former is available for selection for the regional event.

The Indian Board provided medical updates on KL Rahul and Shryes Iyer in the latter part of July 2023. "Mr KL Rahul and Mr Shreyas Iyer: They have resumed batting in the nets and are currently undergoing strength and fitness drills. The BCCI Medical Team is satisfied with their progress and will increase their intensity in terms of both skills and strength and conditioning in the coming days," BCCI's last official update on July 21 reads.

Latest Cricket News