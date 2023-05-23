ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier fixtures released, West Indies, Sri Lanka in opposing groups

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier fixtures announced

International Cricket Council (ICC) revealed World Cup 2023 Qualifier fixtures that will be played in Zimbabwe between June 18 and July 9. Qualifiers will be played to determine the last two spots in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 which will take place in India in October-November. Ten teams, including former champions Sri Lanka and West Indies, are divided into two groups of five each with the top three from each group progressing to the Super Six round. The top two teams from the Super Six stage will be promoted to the final and will qualify for the ICC 2023 World Cup.

Zimbabwe will host all matches at three different venues - Harare Sports Club, Queens Sports Club, and Takashinga Cricket Club. Zimbabwe will play Nepal in the opening match at Harare Sports Club, a venue that will host the final fixture on July 9. Two-time champion West Indies are placed in Group A with Zimbabwe, Netherlands, Nepal, and USA while the 1996 World Cup winners Sri Lanka lead Group B with Ireland, Scotland, Oman, and UAE.

ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said that emerging teams competing against the former champions for the World Cup spot display showcase of the global game.

“The countdown to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 is entering the final stages and this event presents an incredible opportunity for teams to earn a place in the pinnacle event of one-day cricket. The stakes don’t get any bigger in what will be a very competitive event enjoyed by fans looking to see who will join the eight teams that have already booked their tickets to India.

“With two former Men’s Cricket World Cup champions among the contenders as well as emerging cricket nations who are aiming to qualify for the first time, this unique event, featuring teams from Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Europe will be a showcase of the global game,” Geoff Allardice said in an official statement.

Group A: West Indies, Zimbabwe, Nepal, Netherlands, United States of America

Group B: Sri Lanka, Ireland, Scotland, Oman, United Arab Emirates

Latest Cricket News