World Cup 2023 Points table: Australia nose dive, India drop one place; latest standings after AUS vs SA match

World Cup 2023 Points table: South Africa thrashed Australia in the 10th match of World Cup 2023 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow to bag their second win of the tournament. The five-time champions suffered their biggest loss in a World Cup match as they went down by 134 runs in the 10th match of the tournament. The game saw a change in the points table with Australia taking a nose dive and India going down a place too.

All the 10 teams have played at least two games each now and South Africa is on top of the standings. Australia were in the 7th spot before the Proteas game and had a Net run rate (NRR) of -0.883 as they lost the first match to India. But the massive defeat to Temba Bavuma's side further took them down to the 9th place with an NRR of -1.846. They have gone behind Sri Lanka and Netherlands in the points table and now face a potential early exit from the tournament. Their -1.846 NRR is only better than one of the other winless teams Afghanistan, who have -1.907.

South Africa storm to the top, India and three others one place down

The win took South Africa to first place from the fourth spot in the standings and brought the other three teams down a spot. New Zealand, who were the table toppers before the contest saw a decline to second, while India dropped from second to third. Pakistan now occupy the final qualifying spot.

South Africa, New Zealand, India and Pakistan; all have four points each but are ranked on difference on NRR. England and Bangladesh occupy the fifth and sixth spot with two points from as many games. The four teams from the 7th onwards are winless.

Here's the complete points table:

Teams Matches played Won Loss Points NRR South Africa 2 2 0 4 2.360 New Zealand 2 2 0 4 1.958 India 2 2 0 4 1.500 Pakistan 2 2 0 4 0.927 England 2 1 1 2 0.553 Bangladesh 2 1 1 2 -0653 Sri Lanka 2 0 2 0 -1.161 Netherlands 2 0 2 0 -1.800 Australia 2 0 2 0 -1.846 Afghanistan 2 0 2 0 -1.907

