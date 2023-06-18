ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan looking for venue swap for matches against Afghanistan and Australia

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Pakistan to play at five different venues in ICC World Cup 2023

After agreeing on playing at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has raised another issue regarding their scheduled games in Chennai and Bengaluru for the ICC World Cup 2023 in India. Pakistan will be facing Australia at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium and Afghanistan at MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk) in Chennai.

Pakistan have reportedly agreed to travel to India for the ODI World Cup which is scheduled to start on October 5. But they are dwelling with a lot of issues regarding venues due to their sour relations with neighboring nation and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

According to a report from Cricket Pakistan, the PCB is looking to request a venue swap for their matches against Afghanistan and Australia. Chennai's Chepauk Stadium famously favors spin bowlers and Afghanistan possess quality spin options, including Rashid Khan, in their squad. Pakistan are worried that it will affect their chances to reach the knockouts and so are looking to play against Afghanistan in Bengaluru.

Babar Azam-led side is scheduled to play against Australia in Bengaluru where pacers are likely to get some help from the surface. So, the PCB has requested to swap venues for their World Cup games against Australia and Afghanistan due to playing conditions.

Pakistan will clash against hosts India in a high-voltage game at Ahemedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on October 15, according to a schedule draft submitted by BCCI to ICC. Pakistan earlier refused to play any matches in Ahmedabad but ICC chairman Greg Barclay and CEO Geoff Allardice visited Pakistan to convince them to travel to India without any pre-conditions.

Pakistan's Scheduled for ICC World Cup 2023:

Pakistan vs Qualifier, October 6, Hyderabad

Pakistan vs Qualifier, October 12, Hyderabad

Pakistan vs India, October 15, Ahmedabad

Pakistan vs Australia, October 20, Bengaluru

Pakistan vs Afghanistan, October 23, Chennai

Pakistan vs South Africa, October 27, Chennai

Pakistan vs Bangladesh, October 31, Kolkata

Pakistan vs New Zealand, November 5, Bengaluru

Pakistan vs England, November 12, Kolkata

