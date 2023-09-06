ICC World Cup 2023: BCCI set to release almost 400,000 tickets for next phase on September 8

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/PCB ICC World Cup 2023 trophy

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to release approximately 4 lakh tickets for the ICC World Cup 2023 on Friday (September 8). The tournament hosts announced their decision to make the tickets for the next phase available to accommodate passionate cricket fans for the mega tournament at home.

The 13th edition of the tournament is only a month away as ten teams clash on the biggest stage to clinch the silverware. Ten venues are scheduled to host 48 matches from October 5 to November 19 and the general sale of tickets will start on September 8. The advance ticket booking started on August 25 after the announcement of the updated schedule.

"After discussions with the hosting state associations, the BCCI has announced the release of approximately 400,000 tickets for the highly anticipated tournament. This measure is aimed at accommodating as many passionate cricket fans as possible, ensuring their participation in this historic event. Cricket enthusiasts from around the world can now secure their seats to witness the cricketing extravaganza of the year. Fans are encouraged to act promptly to secure their tickets, as tickets are expected to be in high demand, given the immense global interest in the event," the BCCI said in its media release on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the advance booking witnessed the tickets being sold out within minutes for India matches. Fans also faced some difficulties while booking tickets online on BookMyShow, the official ticketing partner of ICC World Cup 2023, and reported their complaints for lack of clarity on ticket availability. To satisfy fans' demand, the BCCI is now set to make 400,000 tickets available from 8 PM onwards on September 8 and stated that the board acknowledges fans' unwavering passion for the ICC World Cup 2023.

India will kick off their World Cup campaign against five-time champions Australia at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium on October 8 and will play their last group stage fixture against Netherlands at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium on November 12.

