ICC World Cup 2023: Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium is likely to host India vs Pakistan match

Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium is likely to host India vs Pakistan match in the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup 2023. India host the 13th edition of the 50-over format's biggest tournament in October-November 2023. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has already shortlisted 13 venues and is likely to announce the official schedule after the conclusion of the Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL).

According to a report from Indian Express, the BCCI is looking to pick Ahmedabad to host the high-voltage encounter between the two rivals. Narendra Modi Stadium is the world's largest stadium and has the seating capacity to host over 1 lakh spectators. India vs Pakistan match will definitely attract a large crowd and the venue will be ideal to treat the fans the best experience.

Apart from Ahmedabad's famous stadium, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Indore, Trivandrum, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Rajkot, and Dharamshala will be hosting the World Cup games. However, only seven of these venues will host India's seven matches in group stages. Meanwhile, Ahmedabad will host India's two matches if the Men in Blue reaches the final.

It has been also reported that Pakistan's majority of the games will be played in Chennai and Bengaluru. Both the venues were favorites to host India vs Pakistan game but Chennai is now likely to host another mega clash, India vs Australia. Kolkata's iconic Eden Gardens is also in consideration to host Pakistan's group-stage matches. Kolkata and Guwahati are set to host Bangladesh's games as both venues are close to the neighboring country and that will attract more fans from the traveling side.

The same report also revealed that the Indian team has requested the BCCI to allot tough fixtures against Australia, New Zealand, England, and South Africa to venues that favours spinners. It will be a big advantage for the hosts as India have an excellent record on slow tracks with quality spin options.

