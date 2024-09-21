ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: List of all squads, captains and travelling reserves

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Australia and India will enter the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 as favourites

Sri Lanka women became the last of ten teams to announce their squad for the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 on Saturday. After guiding the team to the first-ever Asian Cup title, Chamari Athapaththu will be leading a highly motivated Sri Lankan side to the ninth edition of the tournament in the United Arab Emirates starting on October 3.

All ten teams are set for World Cup which was originally supposed to take place in Bangladesh. Once again, the current world No.1 Australia will enter the tournament as clear favourites having won the title six of eight times.

Australia are the defending champions having defeated South Africa in the final of the previous edition in 2023. Alyssa Healy will be leading the team for the first time in the World Cup after the legendary captain Meg Lanning retired last year.

India and England are the closest rivals to Australia for the title race with the Women in Blue also searching for their maiden T20 World Cup title. Harmanpreet Singh is leading the strong Indian team coming from a huge defeat against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2024 final in July.

Australia Squad

Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ash Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham.

India Squad

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Sajana Sajeevan, Yastika Bhatia (subject to fitness), Shreyanka Patil (subject to fitness).

Travelling reserves: Uma Chetry (wk), Tanuja Kanwer, Saima Thakor.

Non-travelling reserves: Raghvi Bist, Priya Mishra.

New Zealand Squad

Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Eden Carson, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Leigh Kasperek, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.

England Squad

Heather Knight (c), Danni Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Alice Capsey, Amy Jones (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Linsey Smith, Freya Kemp, Dani Gibson, Bess Heath.

Pakistan Squad

Fatima Sana (c), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sundhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan, Sadia Iqbal (subject to fitness).

Travelling reserve: Najiha Alvi (wk).

Non-travelling reserves: Rameen Shamim, Umm-e-Hani.

South Africa Squad

Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Suné Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Seshnie Naidu, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloé Tryon.

Travelling reserve: Miane Smit

West Indies Squad

Hayley Matthews (c), Shemaine Campbelle (vc & wk), Stafanie Taylor, Deandra Dottin, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Ashmini Munisar, Afy Fletcher, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Qiana Joseph, Zaida James, Karishma Ramharack, Mandy Mangru, Nerissa Crafton.

Scotland Squad

Kathryn Bryce (c), Sarah Bryce (vc), Lorna Jack-Brown, Abbi Aitken-Drummond, Abtaha Maqsood, Saskia Horley, Chloe Abel, Priyanaz Chatterji, Megan McColl, Darcey Carter, Ailsa Lister, Hannah Rainey, Rachel Slater, Katherine Fraser, Olivia Bell.

Bangladesh Squad

Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Nahida Akter, Murshida Khatun, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Sobhana Mostary, Rabeya Khan, Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Jahanara Alam, Dilara Akter, Taj Nehar, Shathi Rani, Disha Biswas.

Sri Lanka Squad:

Chamari Athapaththu (c), Anushka Sanjeewani, Harshitha Madhavi, Nilakshika de Silva, Inoka Ranaweera, Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Sachini Nisansala, Vishmi Gunaratne, Udeshika Prabodhani, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Shashini Gimhani, Ama Kanchana.

Travelling reserve: Kaushini Nuthyangana.