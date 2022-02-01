Tuesday, February 01, 2022
     
  5. ICC Women's ODI Rankings: Mithali Raj gains one spot to be at second place

PTI Reported by: PTI
Dubai Updated on: February 01, 2022 16:26 IST
File photo of veteran India cricketer Mithali Raj.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

File photo of veteran India cricketer Mithali Raj.

Highlights

  • Raj has 738 rating points in her kitty, behind top-ranked Alyssa Healy (750) of Australia.
  • Another Indian, Smriti Mandhana, is unchanged at sixth with 710 rating points.
  • West Indies star Hayley Matthews made a jump of two places to sixth.

India captain Mithali Raj moved up one place to be at second among batters while veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami maintained her second spot among bowlers in the ICC women's ODI rankings issued on Tuesday.

Among the all-rounders, India's Deepti Sharma also gained one spot to be at fourth.

Raj has 738 rating points in her kitty, behind top-ranked Alyssa Healy (750) of Australia. Another Indian, Smriti Mandhana, is unchanged at sixth with 710 rating points.

Australian Jess Jonassen (760) leads the pack among bowlers, followed by Goswami (727). Another Australian, Megan Schutt (717), is at third.

Englishwoman Natalie Sciver leads the all-rounders' chart with 372 rating points, ahead of Ellyse Perry (365) of Australia, Marizanne Kapp (355) of South Africa and Deepti (299).

West Indies star Hayley Matthews made a jump of two places to sixth on the back of her strong performance against South Africa.

She had claimed four wickets across the two ODIs at an economy of just 3.78, while also making a well-compiled 51 from 63 balls in the first match, which was marred by rain.

