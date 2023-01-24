ICC Women's T20I rankings: Indian players make notable gains in the shortest format

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur make huge gains in latest rankings

ICC Women's T20I rankings: Ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup that will be played in South Africa later this year, members of the Indian women's team have made some notable gains and this will do loads opf good to them and their confidence. In the latest T20 that were issued earlier today, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur made some huge gains as she has now jumped three places to reach the 11th position. The Indian skipper has been extremely dominant in the ongoing tri-series in South Africa.

While Kaur's 35-ball 56 not out against the West Indies saw her knocking on the doors of world's top 10, all-rounder Deepti Sharma's knock of 33 in the preceding win against South Africa has taken her to a career-best 25th position. Deepti has also moved up one place to second among all-rounders in the latest weekly update. India opener Smriti Mandhana, who was named Player of the Match against the Windies for striking 74 not out off 51 balls, remains the top-ranked batter from her country in third position, earning nine rating points to reach 736 points. Mandhana was ranked second in September last year and is now 24 points behind Beth Mooney in the list led by Tahlia McGrath with 814 points.

South Africa captain Sune Luus's scores of 29 and 30 in two matches see her move from 47th to 45th position. Chloe Tryon and Marizanne Kapp have also progressed. In the T20I bowling rankings, South Africa's left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba has moved four places to a career-best fourth position after grabbing three wickets in two matches. India's Sneh Rana is in the top 10, while Ayabonga Khaka (up four places to 16th), Rajeshwari Gayakwad (up 10 places to 18th) and Radha Yadav (up 12 places to 28th) are the other notable gainers.In ODI player rankings, Australia batters Beth Mooney and Meg Lanning have advanced two places each to second and fifth positions, respectively, after helping their team complete a 3-0 whitewash of Pakistan in their ICC Women's Championship series.

Mooney was named Player of the Series after scores of 57 not out and 133 in the second and third match, while Lanning scored 67 and 72 the two times she batted. Alana King (up eight places to 32nd) and Darcie Brown (up two places to 40th) have also gained. For Pakistan, Diana Baig (up one place to 23rd) and Fatima Sana (up three places to 29th) are the main gainers in the bowling rankings.

