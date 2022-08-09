ICC Women's T20I Rankings: Three Indian players make it to top 10, here's everything you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER India Women's team

Women's T20 rankings have major changes after the recently concluded Commonwealth Games 2022. Australian players have dominated in the new rankings released by the ICC on Tuesday. When it comes to India, some players climbed in the rankings and some have suffered losses.

Three out of the top five spots are taken by the Kangaroos. Australian opener Beth Mooney has retained the top position on the list and is followed by her captain Meg Lanning in the new T20 rankings. Mooney has now become the number one batter with 743 points. She scored 179 runs in five innings at the Commonwealth Games, including a half-century in the final against India. On the other hand, Tahlia McGrath has jumped seven places to fifth in the batters' rankings.

From India's point of view, the team's star batter Jemimah Rodrigues has benefited the most. She has moved up seven places to number 10. However, the team's opening pair Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma have slipped in the rankings. Smriti has slipped by to places but has still managed to be in the top five with 4th rank. On the other hand, Shafali has slipped to number six with a loss of one place.

Three players from India have now placed in the top 10 rankings. In this, Smriti has reached the fourth rank, Shafali sixth, and Jemimah on the 10th rank. At the same time, the team's captain Harmanpreet Kaur has climbed one place to occupy the 15th position.

Indian pacer Renuka Singh, the leading wicket-taker at the Commonwealth Games, reached a career-best ranking of 18 with 11 scalps at the 2022 Birmingham Games. She jumped 10 places to enter the top 20 for the first time. Deepti Sharma gained two slots to reach the 36th position in the batters list. Among bowlers, left-arm spinners Radha Yadav moved up to 14th.

