ICC Women's T20I rankings: Indian team take major strides in latest rankings issued

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Indian cricket team in action

ICC Women's T20I rankings: The members of the Indian women's cricket team are having a stellar 2022 so far. They managed to clinch the silver at the Commonwealth Games and they took the English team by storm as they inflicted a series loss upon them by a margin of 3-0. India's Deepti Sharma in particular has made notable gains in the latest rankings that have been issued. Sharma has made a considerable amount of progress in bowling and all-rounders Rankings.

Riding high on the back of stellar performances so far, Deepti Sharma has moved into the top three spots of the Women's T20I bowling rankings. She had faced tough competition from West Indies’ in-form star Hayley Matthews, South African pacer Shabnim Ismail, and Australia’s Megan Schut t but raced ahead of them after her successful English tour. Deepti Sharma as of now is in red-hot form and has been spot-on with her performances. In the ongoing Asia Cup, Sharma picked up 3/27 against Pakistan, 2/13 against Bangladesh, and 2/10 against Thailand. As of now Sarah Glenn and Sophie Ecclestone continue to stay ahead of Sharma.

ALSO READ | Mohammad Rizwan and Harmanpreet Kaur scaling newer heights

As of now, Sharma has etched ahead of Ashleigh Gardner in the all-rounders' rankings. Sharma now remains behind Matthews and Sophie Devine on the same list. Sharma's compatriot Jemimah Rodrigues has made some notable gains in the list as she has jumped ahead of Shafali Verma and New Zealand legend Suzie Bates. Rodrigues has secured the sixth spot for herself. Jemimah, the Mumbai-based batter scored a gritty 75* off just 45 balls against Bangladesh and a 24-ball 35* against Bangladesh in the ongoing Asia Cup.

IN PICTURES | All injuries for India in T20Is

Apart from everything that has happened in the latest list issued by the International Cricket Council (ICC), it is New Zealand's Amelia Kerr who has made a notable spot. The all-rounder was brilliant with the bat against West Indies and she is the new entrant in the top ten. Sri Lankan skipper Chamari Athapaththu has slid out of the top ten list.

Latest Cricket News