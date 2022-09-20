ICC Women's T20 Ranking: Smriti Mandhana reaches career high second, Shafali maintains top 10 spot

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY ICC Women's T20 Ranking: Smriti Mandhana reaches second in ICC Rankings

India’s Smriti Mandhana has closed the gap at the top spot in the International Cricket Council (ICC) T20I batting rankings after she reached the second spot. The veteran Indian is now second to Australia Beth Mooney after ICC released its rankings on Tuesday. As thing stand, Smriti is joined by Shafali Verma in the top 10 batters ranking while Deepti Sharma is third in the all-rounders ranking.

Eventful Smriti second in ICC T20 Rankings

As things stand Smriti has 731 ranking points, 12 less than Mooney who is on 743 ranking points. Indian batting star had a productive England tour where she scored an unbeaten 79 while she also scored two fifties in the Commonwealth Games in England. The standout batter is enjoying her period with the national team as she even scored 91 runs before she was dismissed in the first ODI on Sunday.

Mandhana also makes an eye-catching move up the rankings for ODI batters, following her impressive start to the ongoing three-game ODI series against England.

The top 10 rankings also contain Shafali Verma who is ranked sixth with 666 ranking points. No less than four Australians make the top 10 with the likes of Meg Lanning, Tahlia McGrath, and Alyssa Healy all part of the top 10 contingent.

In the bowling department, India have bowlers with Deepti Sharma and Renuka Singh in the top 10. Deepti is ranked seventh while Renuka is rooted to the 10th place as they make the cut. England’s Sophie Ecclestone continues to lead the way in the bowling department for women. Deepti is also third in the women’s all-rounder rankings.

