ICC update ODI batting rankings yet again after Rohit-Kohli glitch, know latest standings

The International Cricket Council (ICC) have updated their ODI rankings for batters for the second time in 24 hours. On Wednesday (August 20), Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli disappeared from rankings, creating havoc on social media. The fans were surprised to see the legendary cricketers drop out of the rankings.

However, ICC later admitted that there was an error in the system. "It was an inadvertent technical issue during the update process. The rankings have now been corrected, and all players’ positions reflect accurately," an ICC official said, according to Hindustan Times. The world cricket body also stated that there were a number of issues in this week's rankings update and the reason for the same is being investigated.

What is the latest update in ODI batting rankings?

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are back in the top five in the latest rankings with rating points of 756 and 736, respectively as they are placed in second and fourth. West Indies captain Shai Hope who had jumped to seventh place in yesterday's update, is now at ninth position with 699 rating points.

India's Test captain Shubman Gill continues to be the top ranked batter in the 50-over format with 784 rating points to his credit. Shreyas Iyer is the fourth Indian batter in the top 10 rankings and he is in eighth place at the moment.

Keshav Maharaj is world no.1 bowler

Meanwhile, there is no change in the rankings for bowlers. South Africa's left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj continues to be on top of the rankings after his maiden five-wicket haul in the first ODI against Australia. As for India, Kuldeep Yadav is the top ranked bowler and is placed third with 650 rating points to his name.

Updated ICC ODI rankings for batters

Rank Players Rating Points 1 Shubman Gill 784 2 Rohit Sharma 756 3 Babar Azam 739 4 Virat Kohli 736 5 Daryl Mitchell 720 6 Charith Asalanka 719 7 Harry Tector 708 8 Shreyas Iyer 704 9 Shai Hope 699 10 Ibrahim Zadran 676

