New Delhi:

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is not considering any immediate changes to its prohibition on using saliva to polish the cricket ball. After the first Test against New Zealand in Wellington, India captain Shubman Gill raised concerns over the restriction, but on the following day itself, the board confirmed to PTI that there are no plans to change the current situation.

Meanwhile, after the Test at Basin Reserve, Gill questioned the effectiveness of the Kookaburra ball in the batting-friendly conditions. He argued that its tendency to lose hardness and shine early made life difficult for the bowling side. He also suggested that restoring the use of saliva could help bowlers maintain the ball's condition.

Gill eventually expressed his frustration over the rule after India failed to dismiss New Zealand on the final day, missing an opportunity to secure valuable World Test Championship points.

“I don't understand why we haven't been allowed to shine the ball yet -- we are way past COVID times. There was a rule that you can't put saliva on the ball to make it shine. It's been seven-eight years and I still don't understand why they are not allowing it,” Gill said in the press conference.

Why ICC adamant to not change rule?

ICC has no plans to revisit its existing regulations. The governing body’s position remains unchanged, as the aim is to maintain health and cricketing considerations to underpin the restriction.

Notably, the restriction originated in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic as a precaution to safeguard players and match officials. It subsequently became a permanent feature of ICC playing conditions. The MCC Laws of Cricket also classify saliva application alongside other unfair methods of altering the ball's condition.

Another concern for the ICC is the difficulty of regulating the practice. Saliva mixed with substances such as chewing gum, mints and sweets can significantly affect the ball, making supervision more complicated. The governing body also continues to consider potential health risks, with the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control identifying emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants as a global concern.

The subject was reportedly absent from discussions at the ICC meetings in Bali earlier this month. Any future alteration would require a member to submit the proposal through the appropriate ICC committee before it could reach the Board for a final decision.

Interestingly, the Indian Premier League has already moved in a different direction, removing its saliva restriction before the 2025 season.

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