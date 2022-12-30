ICC unveil complete list of players nominated for annual awards 2022, know full list including Indian stars

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV ICC release complete list of nominees for annual awards

The International Cricket Council on Friday released the complete list of players nominated for the ICC Awards 2022. The ICC Awards 2022 will be given in 13 different categories and numerous stars from different countries are selected to be voted. Interestingly, the fans will be yet again allowed to take a part in voting for their favourite cricketers. The voting will be commenced next week and cricket fans can submit their votes alongside a specialist ICC Voting Academy including prominent cricket media representatives to determine the 2022 winners.

List of nominees for Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy

The International Cricket body revealed the list of nominees for the coveted Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for the ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year. The list features the likes of Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza, New Zealand paceman Tim Southee and England all-rounder Ben Stokes.

List of nominees for Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy

A list of nominees for the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year has also been released. The list features Smriti Mandhana of India, Amelia Kerr of New Zealand, Beth Mooney of Australia and Nat Sciver of England.

List of nominees for ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year

Earlier in the day, ICC released a shortlist of the ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year. The list features Jonny Bairstow (ENG), Usman Khawaja (AUS), Kagiso Rabada (SA) and Ben Stokes (ENG).

List of nominees for ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year

On Thursday, ICC announced candidates for Men's and Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year. The Men's list features Babar Azam (PAK), Shai Hope (WI), Sikandar Raza (ZIM) and Adam Zampa (AUS).

List of nominees for ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Year

The Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year shortlist also came on Thursday. The list features Alyssa Healy (AUS), Shabnim Ismail (SA), Amelia Kerr (NZ) and Nat Sciver (ENG).

List of nominees for ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year

ICC shortlisted Sam Curran (ENG), Sikandar Raza (ZIM), Mohammad Rizwan (PAK) and Suryakumar Yadav (IND) for the Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year Award.

List of nominees for ICC Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Year

In the Women's T20I Cricketer of the Year shortlist Nida Dar (PAK), Sophie Devine (NZ), Smriti Mandhana (IND) and Tahlia McGrath (AUS) have been nominated.

List of nominees for ICC Emerging Men’s Cricketer of the Year

The Cricket body unveiled the lists of Men's and Women's Emerging Cricketers of the Year. The Men's list includes Finn Allen (NZ), Marco Jansen (SA), Arshdeep Singh (IND) and Ibrahim Zadran (AFG).

List of nominees for ICC Emerging Women’s Cricketer of the Year

The Women's list features Yastika Bhatia (IND), Darcie Brown (AUS), Alice Capsey (ENG) and Renuka Singh (IND).

ICC Men’s and Women’s Associate Cricketers of the Year will also be announced from the action in 2022. However, these categories will solely be determined by the ICC Voting Academy and will feature shortlists. The final two categories feature the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award and the ICC Umpire of the Year Award.

"The ICC Spirit of Cricket Award acknowledges an action, moment, gesture, or decision on the field of play in international cricket during the year which best reflects the Spirit of Cricket, with the winning entry selected by the ICC," ICC states in a statement. "The ICC Umpire of the Year Award celebrates the outstanding umpire from the calendar year, and is determined by votes collected from the Emirates Elite Panel of Match Referees, as well as playing captains from ICC Full Member nations," the statement added.

The voting will commence next week and the fans can vote at icc-cricket.com. Apart from the individual awards, five ICC Teams of the Year will also get declared by the ICC Voting Academy, "identifying the standout XIs from the international stage in men’s and women’s cricket." The winners of the ICC Awards 2022 will be declared later in January 2023.

