ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Sri Lanka U19 vs Scotland U19: How and Where to Watch SL vs SCO

The 2022 ICC Under-19 World Cup will be held in the West Indies between January 14-5 February with 16 teams taking part in the mega event. In what will be the 14th edition of the U-19 Cricket World Cup. The tournament comprises 48 ODIs and will be played in Antigua, Guyana, Saint Kitts and Trinidad with Antigua hosting the final.

Match Details

Sri Lanka U19 vs Scotland U19

2nd Match, Group D

Everest Cricket Club Ground, Georgetown

7:30 PM

Live Streaming of ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022 Sri Lanka U19 vs Scotland U19

Star Sports will Live Telecast the ICC U19 ODI World Cup in India. You can watch the Live Streaming of matches on Disney+ Hotstar

Scotland

Charlie Peet (c), Jamie Cairns, Christopher Cole, Aayush Dasmahapatra, Olly Davidson, Sam Elstone, Sean Fischer-Keogh, Gabriel Gallman-Findlay, Jack Jarvis, Rafay Khan, Tom Mackintosh, Muhaymen Majeed, Ruaridh McIntyre, Lyle Robertson, Charlie Tear.

Sri Lanka

Dunith Wellalage (c), Shevon Daniel, Anjala Bandara, Pawan Pathiraja, Sadisha Rajapaksa, Wanuja Sahan Kumara, Raveen De Silva, Ranuda Somarathne, Malsha Tharupathi, Traveen Mathew, Yasiru Rodrigo, Matheesha Pathirana, Chamidu Wickramasinghe, Vinuja Ranpul, Sakuna Liyanage, Abhisheak Liyanaarachchi, Sadeesh Jayawardena.