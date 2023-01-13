Friday, January 13, 2023
     
ICC U19 Women's World Cup | Sachin Tendulkar feels tournament will transform the landscape of women's cricket

I would say that the women’s team has the capability to be one of the standout sides this time. The team has a good balance of few experienced players as well as young talented prospects both in the batting as well as bowling department: Sachin Tendulkar

Kartik Mehindru Edited By: Kartik Mehindru @mehindrukartik New Delhi Updated on: January 13, 2023 14:42 IST
Sachin Tendulkar | File Photo
Image Source : PTI Sachin Tendulkar | File Photo

The U19 Women's Cricket World Cup is all set to kick-off on January 14 and India, undoubtedly go into the tournament as one of the favourites.

Batting icon Sachin Tendulkar believes the Indian Women's U-19 squad could emerge as one of the standout sides of the inaugural ICC U-19 T20 World Cup. Senior players Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh are part of the 15-member Indian team which will compete in the ICC event starting in South Africa on Saturday.

"I would say that the women’s team has the capability to be one of the standout sides this time. The team has a good balance of few experienced players as well as young talented prospects both in the batting as well as bowling department," Tendulkar wrote in a column for the ICC. As many as 16 teams will compete in the tournament, which will comprise 41 matches and Tendulkar feels the ICC event will have a massive impact on the landscape of women’s cricket.

"The Under-19 event is a first-time event and one that holds a lot of promise. I think this can transform the landscape since a global platform will ensure great learning and experience to young women cricketers. Though women’s cricket has made huge strides, there are areas still to be tapped. What is required right now is a more robust grassroots system across the world. The larger we spread the base, the more talent we will unearth and that will have a direct bearing on the quality of the game,"  the 49-year-old wrote.

"I feel the inaugural tournament will ensure that happens. Going beyond showcasing the best junior talent of the world, it will ensure more investment in junior cricket in different countries, resulting in a consistent feeder line for future U19 World Cups as well as senior cricket," the legend further added. 

India women will start their campaign against South Africa on January 14.

(Inputs PTI)

