ICC Test Rankings: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mohammed Siraj boost to career-high ratings, Labuschagne rises to 2nd

Yashasvi Jaiswal enjoyed a dream start to his international career as he scored 266 runs across three innings against West Indies in the recent Test series. The youngster scored a sensational knock of 171 runs in the Dominica Test to boost into the top 100 of ICC Test batters rankings and then added another fifty in the Port-of-Spain Test to further boost his standings in the ICC chart.

ICC revealed updated rankings on Wednesday, July 26, where Yashasvi moved 10 places up to the 63rd position in the batters' chart to achieve his career-high ratings. Star pacer Mohammed Siraj also saw a big boost to his ratings as claimed the Player of the Match award for taking a five-for in the second match.

Siraj jumped six places up to the 33rd position to achieve his career-high ratings in the ICC Test bowlers' standings. The veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took the highest 15 wickets in the West Indies series to remain top of the ICC Test bowling chart.

New Zealand white-ball captain Kane Williamson remains at the top in the ICC Test batters' chart but is now being closely followed by Australian batter and the former world no.1 Marnus Labuschagne. Australian batter recorded a crucial century in the fourth Test match against Ashes to help his team avoid a loss. Labuschagne moved three places up to second position and is now only 14 ratings behind Williamson.

Labuschagne can regain the top spot in the ICC Test rankings as he features in the last match of Ashes 2023 starting at The Oval on July 27. He is followed by English ace batter Jor Root, who also moved three places up to third position after smashing 84 off 95 during England's first innings at the Manchester Test. In bowling, Mark Wood moved three spots up to 23rd position and his pace partner Chris Woakes climbed to 31st position in the ICC Test bowlers' chart.

