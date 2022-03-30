Wednesday, March 30, 2022
     
ICC Test Rankings: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli slip; R Ashwin grab second spot

Ravindra Jadeja retained the top position among all-rounders, while Ravichandran Ashwin displaced West Indies' Jason Holder to be second.  

PTI Reported by: PTI
Dubai Published on: March 30, 2022 15:44 IST
File Photo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma
Image Source : TWITTER/ BCCI

File Photo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

India skipper Rohit Sharma and veteran batter Virat Kohli moved down a rung each to be placed 8th and 10th, respectively, in the latest ICC Test rankings released on Wednesday.

Rohit, who continued to remain the top-ranked Indian in the batters' chart, moved down a place to 8th. He has 754 points, while Kohli, who has 742 rating points moved to the 10th position.

Ravindra Jadeja retained the top position among all-rounders, while Ravichandran Ashwin displaced West Indies' Jason Holder to be second.

Ashwin and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah continued to hold on to their second and fourth positions, respectively, in the bowlers' chart.

In the ODI rankings, Kohli remained static on second while Rohit climbed up a place to fourth.

Bumrah, who is the only Indian in the top 10 among bowlers, remained at the sixth spot. 

