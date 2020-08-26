ICC Test Rankings: James Anderson enters top-10 among bowlers after stellar show against Pakistan

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES James Anderson has climbed to eighth spot in the latest ICC Test Rankings, released after England's series against Pakistan ended on Tuesday.

England bowler James Anderson entered the top-10 among bowlers in Test rankings after an impressive show in the third Test against Pakistan. He took a five-wicket haul in the first innings of the match, taking 11 wickets throughout the series.

On the final day of the third Test, he also became the first fast bowler to take 600 wickets in the longest format of the game.

In the latest ICC rankings released on Wednesday, Anderson has jumped to eighth spot in the bowlers' rankings, taking a leap of six spots. Australia's Pat Cummins remains at the first spot, while Anderson's bowling partner Stuart Broad is at second with 845 points.

There isn't a significant change in the batting rankings, however, as Ben Stokes fell one place to 8th after having missed the last two Tests of the series against Pakistan. India's Cheteshwar Pujara has climbed to the seventh position, as a result.

Among all-rounders, England's Chris Woakes climbed to 7th position while Jason Holder reclaimed the top-spot, with Stokes falling to second.

In team rankings, Australia remains at the top. England, with 105 points, are at fourth position while Pakistan remain at seventh spot in 86 points. India retain the third position in the rankings with 114 points.

England's home season in the longest format of the game ended with the series against Pakistan. The next action in the longest format of the game is likely to take place in November, when Afghanistan takes on Australia in a one-off Test.

Australia will host India for a four-match Test series in December.

