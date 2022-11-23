ICC Team rankings: England lose top spot after being thumped by Australia; new No.1 ODI team emerges

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV England team lose top spot

ICC Team rankings: Following a crushing defeat against the Australian side, the England cricket team has lost its tag of being the No.1 ODI team in the World. The three lions, who are the reigning ODI and T20 World champions have lost one place and now rank No.2 in the world. Meanwhile, New Zealand are promoted to the top of the tally and the Kiwis are the new World No.1 ODI team.

The English team became the first team ever in the history of cricket to hold ODI and T20 World Cups together. They achieved the rare feat in the just concluded T20 World Cup in Australia but have now lost the No.1 tag in ODI cricket. The Jos Buttler side had 119 rating points before the ODI series but lost 6 points to reach 113. Notably, New Zealand have 114 rating points.

Australia pips Pakistan

Also, the Australian team has been rewarded for their outstanding performance in the ODIs. The Pat Cummins' army has moved one spot up from fifth in the tally and has pipped Pakistan from the fourth spot. Australia have 112 rating points, while Pakistan have 107. Even though Australia's rating points (112) match to India's rating points (112), they were not able to overtake the Men in Blue. This is because India have more points in total than the Australian side. The Men in Blue have 3802 total points while the Aussies side has 3572 points.

Meanwhile, India will have a chance to grab more points in the upcoming ODI series against Bangladesh in December, while England will also have a chance to reclaim their pinnacle post against South Africa in January 2023

