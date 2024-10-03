ICC takes groundbreaking step with help of AI to safeguard players from 'toxic content' on social media

Follow us on Image Source : AP Captain's Day at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has taken a groundbreaking step to protect players from "toxic content" across social media platforms. The apex cricket governing body has engaged GoBubble - a software organization native to the UK, to provide a mixture of human resources and AI (Artificial Intelligence) to "monitor and moderate comments on the ICC's official Facebook, Instagram and YouTube channels, as well those of players who elect to sign up to the service".

"The cutting-edge technology is designed to identify and hide from public view toxic content such as hate speech, harassment, and misogyny, helping to create a safer and more welcoming space for fans to engage with the World Cup," the ICC release said.

As per ESPNcricinfo, more than 60 players have already signed up for the service. Finn Bradshaw, ICC Head of Digital, said that the move is an attempt to make the social space as positive and inclusive as possible.

"We are dedicated to fostering a positive and inclusive environment for all participants and fans of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, it’s been great to see so many of the players and teams embrace our new initiative," Bradshaw was quoted as saying in the ICC release.

South Africa's wicketkeeper-batter Sinalo Jafta expressed delight at the initiative and mentioned that it will allow the players to "share their life with the world without the fear of being judged or criticized".

"For me with social media protection I think it takes a lot of weight off players, especially at World Cup campaigns as that is the worst of it," said Jafta.

“There is nothing worse than opening up your phone after a loss - or after a victory - and regardless of what side you find yourself there is always some degrading comment about your personality.

“With the youngsters coming in you tell them 'please don't look', but what are they going to do? It is literally their thing.

“That protection for me is very big because players get to share their life with the world without the fear of being judged or criticised. I am looking forward to seeing the changes, people just being free and players can just show the world who they really are,” she concluded.