ICC T20I World Cup: South Africa announce their squad, star batsman misses out | READ

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (@ICC) South Africa have announced their squad for the T20I World Cup

South Africa T20I squad: Following Australia and England's footsteps, the South African team has now announced their squad for the ICC T20I World Cup, the team that will take on the best and will go against the very best to get their hands on the World Championship. Recently, South Africa have been in a pretty dominant run and they look like the probable contenders to win the World Cup this time around.

But the squad selection hasn't brought good news for the South African fans as their most attacking batsman Rassie van der Dussen has been omitted due to a severe finger injury that he sustained during the second Test against England. As of now Bavuma too has been out of the squad as he had been suffering from an injury that he incurred during South Africa's tour to India, but he will be fit and raring to go before the World Cup starts and will want to lead his team to their maiden World Cup glory.

The year 2022 has been very good for South Africa till now as far as their T20I performances are considered. Earlier this year, they visited India after the conclusion of the Indian Premier League. They were expected to falter on the Indian pitches, but they showed the right amount of India and pushed India on the backfoot very early on in the series. In the five-match T20I series, South Africa had comfortably won their first two matches against the Rishabh Pant-led team India. When their bandwagon moved ahead to England, they were playing without their regular skipper Temba Bavuma, but this certainly did not dampen their spirits. Courtesy of the Tristan Stubbs show, South Africa managed to clinch the T20I series by a margin of 2-1.

South Africa has always been labeled as chokers, but right now, they seem to play with all the intent and are a potent threat to all the competing nations.

Squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Reeza Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rillee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.

Latest Cricket News