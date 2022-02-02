ICC T20I Rankings: Moeen Ali reaches third spot among all-rounders

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Moeen Ali of England plays a shot during a T20I match against West Indies

England star-allrounder Moeen Ali's position in the ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings has improved after his fine performance with the bat and ball during England tour of West Indies.

Moeen shined despite the tourists losing the five-match series 3-2 in Barbados. Moeen made 108 runs at a strike rate of 146 throughout the middle to late-over stretches in England's batting innings, also taking five wickets across 13 overs, at an economy of 7.15.

He also showed off his ability to clear the rope, with seven staggering sixes in a blitz of 63 in the fourth match of the series.

Moeen (205) leapfrogs Glenn Maxwell and Wanindu Hasaranga on the ICC Men's T20I All-Rounder rankings, sitting in third behind Mohammad Nabi (265) and Shakib Al Hasan (231).

Elsewhere in the all-rounder stakes, West Indies captain Kieron Pollard jumped 14 places into the top 20, after being dismissed just once in the series and striking at 140 with the bat. He also took four wickets. Jason Holder (up 15 spots to 34th) and Romario Shepherd (up 12 spots to 70th) were other notable climbers.

In the batters' rankings, the most notable shift came from Nicholas Pooran (up to eight places to 18th), who topped the series in the runs charts with 164 at a strike rate of 122. Brandon King, a key member of the hosts' top-order in the series, also made a 25-spot leap to 58th.

On the bowling side, Adil Rashid consolidated his third-place spot, though it was opposing spinner Akeal Hosein who turned heads, his eight wickets moving him up 15 places to 18th.

Jason Holder, the leading wicket-taker of the series with 15, climbed three spots to 23rd.

