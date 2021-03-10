ICC T20I rankings: India move to second spot behind England

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja

India climbed up to the second spot in ICC T20I Team Rankings on Wednesday as Australia slipped to the third spot following their 3-2 defeat against New Zealand in the recent five-match T20I series. Virat Kohli's men are currently ranked first in the longest format and second in the 50-over format.

Ahead of India in the T20I Team Rankings, England is sitting on the top of the pile, seven points ahead of Kohli and Co. Both the teams are set to face each other in the five-match T20I series starting from Friday, and India have a chance to close the gap and clinch the top spot in the shortest format.

In the T20I batsmen rankings, Australia skipper Aaron Finch has moved to the second spot as KL Rahul has slipped one position to third. Kohli has maintained his sixth spot in the list while New Zealand opener Martin Guptill has broken into the top ten; taking the eight spot.

In bowling rankings, Australia's Ashton Agar has also broken into the top five, rising four slots to become the No. 4 ranked T20I bowler.

New Zealand tweaker Ish Sodhi has also risen three spots to claim the eighth position. Afghanistan's Rashid Khan and Mohammed Nabi are currently number one ranked bowler and all-rounder respectively.