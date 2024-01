ICC T20 World Cup 2024 schedule announced; India vs Pakistan in New York, final in Barbados

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli at T20 World Cup 2022

ICC announced the much-waited schedule for the T20 World Cup 2024 on Friday, January 5. Once again, the historic rivals India and Pakistan are drawn in the same group and will clash in the high-voltage fixture at New York's Eisenhower Park on June 9.

India are placed in Group A with Pakistan, Canada, Ireland and tournament co-host United States of America. The defending champions England and their arch-rivals Australia also find themselves in the same group while hosts West Indies are placed in Group C with New Zealand, Afghanistan, Uganda and Papua New Guinea.

USA and Canada will clash in the tournament opener on June 1 at Dallas' Grand Prairie while Barbados will host the final on June 29. Barbados will also play a host to crucial Australia vs England on June 8. Apart from Barbados, five venues from West Indies and three from the USA (Eisenhower Park, New York; Lauderhill, Florida; and Grand Prairie, Texas) will host a total of 55 matches. Guyana and Trinidad will host the semifinal games on June 26 and June 27 respectively.

India will kick off their campaign against Ireland in their first game on June 5 in New York. India and Pakistan's all group-stage round one matches will be played in the USA. New York, Dallas and Florida will host 14 of 55 World Cup matches for the first time in cricket history.

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Full Schedule:

Sat, 1 June 2024 - USA v CANADA, Dallas

Sun, 2 June 2024 - WEST INDIES v PAPUA NEW GUINEA, Guyana

Sun, 2 June 2024 - NAMIBIA v OMAN, Barbados

Mon, 3 June 2024 - SL v SOUTH AFRICA, New York

Mon, 3 June 2024 - AFGHANISTAN v UGANDA, Guyana

Tue, 4 June 2024 - ENGLAND v SCOTLAND, Barbados

Tue, 4 June 2024 - NETHERLANDS v NEPAL, Dallas

Wed, 5 June 2024 - INDIA v IRELAND, New York

Wed, 5 June 2024 - PAPUA NEW GUINEA v UGANDA, Guyana

Wed, 5 June 2024 - AUSTRALIA v OMAN, Barbados

Thur, 6 June 2024 - USA v PAKISTAN, Dallas

Thur, 6 June 2024 - NAMIBIA v SCOTLAND, Barbados

Fri, 7 June 2024 - CANADA v IRELAND, New York

Fri, 7 June 2024 - NEW ZEALAND v AFGHANISTAN, Guyana

Fri, 7 June 2024 - SRI LANKA v BANGLADESH, Dallas

Sat, 8 June 2024 - NETHERLANDS v SOUTH AFRICA, New York

Sat, 8 June 2024 - AUSTRALIA v ENGLAND, Barbados

Sat, 8 June 2024 - WEST INDIES v UGANDA, Guyana

Sun, 9 June 2024 - INDIA v PAKISTAN, New York

Sun, 9 June 2024 - OMAN v SCOTLAND, Antigua

Mon, 10 June 2024 - SOUTH AFRICA v BANGLADESH, New York

Tue, 11 June 2024 - PAKISTAN v CANADA, New York

Tue, 11 June 2024 - SRI LANKA v NEPAL, Florida

Tue, 11 June 2024 - AUSTRALIA v NAMIBIA, Antigua

Wed, 12 June 2024 - USA v INDIA, New York

Wed, 12 June 2024 - WEST INDIES v NEW ZEALAND, Trinidad

Thur, 13 June 2024 - ENGLAND v OMAN, Antigua

Thur, 13 June 2024 - BANGLADESH v NETHERLANDS, St. Vincent

Thur, 13 June 2024 - AFGHANISTAN v PAPUA NEW GUINEA, Trinidad

Fri, 14 June 2024 - USA v IRELAND, Florida

Fri, 14 June 2024 - SOUTH AFRICA v NEPAL, St. Vincent

Fri, 14 June 2024 - NEW ZEALAND v UGANDA, Trinidad

Sat, 15 June 2024 - INDIA v CANADA, Florida

Sat, 15 June 2024 - NAMIBIA v ENGLAND, Antigua

Sat, 15 June 2024 - AUSTRALIA v SCOTLAND, St. Lucia

Sun, 16 June 2024 - PAKISTAN v IRELAND, Florida

Sun, 16 June 2024 - BANGLADESH v NEPAL, St. Vincent

Sun, 16 June 2024 - SRI LANKA v NETHERLANDS, St. Lucia

Mon, 17 June 2024 - NEW ZEALAND v PAPUA NEW GUINEA, Trinidad

Mon, 17 June 2024 - WEST INDIES v AFGHANISTAN, St. Lucia

Wed, 19 June 2024 - A2 v D1, Antigua

Wed, 19 June 2024 - B1 v C2, St. Lucia

Thur, 20 June 2024 - C1 v A1, Barbados

Thur, 20 June 2024 - B2 v D2, Antigua

Fri, 21 June 2024 - B1 v D1, St. Lucia

Fri, 21 June 2024 - A2 v C2, Barbados

Sat, 22 June 2024 - A1 v D2, Antigua

Sat, 22 June 2024 - C1 v B2, St. Vincent

Sun, 23 June 2024 - A2 v B1, Barbados

Sun, 23 June 2024 - C2 v D1, Antigua

Mon, 24 June 2024 - B2 v A1, St. Lucia

Mon, 24 June 2024 - C1 v D2, St. Vincent

Wed, 26 June 2024 - Semi 1, Guyana

Thur, 27 June 2024 - Semi 2, Trinidad

Sat, 29 June 2024 - Final, Barbados

India's T20 World Cup 2024 Schedule:

India vs Ireland, June 5, New York

India vs Pakistan, June 9, New York (8:30 PM IST)

India vs USA, June 12, New York

India vs Canada, June 15, Florida

T20 World Cup 2024 Groups:

Group A India Pakistan Ireland Canada The USA

Group B England Australia Namibia Scotland Oman

Group C New Zealand West Indies Afghanistan Uganda Papua New Guinea