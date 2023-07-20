ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Qualifiers: Dates, fixtures, and participating teams revealed

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY ICC T20 World Cup 2022 trophy tour

ICC revealed dates and fixtures for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 regional qualifiers on Thursday, July 20. West Indies and United States of America will be hosting the ninth edition of the tournament and for the time it will boast 20 teams.

West Indies and USA will get direct entry as host nations while Australia, England, India, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, and Sri Lanka have secured qualification as top eight teams from the previous edition. Afghanistan and Bangladesh have qualified as the top two best-ranked unqualified teams in the ICC T20I rankings.

The remaining eight spots will be up for grab through regional qualifiers starting on July 20. The regional qualifiers will include qualifier matches from America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and East Asia-Pacific (EAP) regions.

Regional Qualifier Finals for the Europe region started on July 20 where seven teams, including favorites Ireland and Scotland, will compete for the two World Cup spots.

Regional Qualifier Finals for the EAP region will be held in Papua New Guinea (PNG) from July 21 to July 29, 2023. Japan, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, and Vanuatu will clash for one World Cup spot from the EAP region.

ICC T20 World Cup Regional Qualifier Finals:

Europe (2 qualifying teams)

20-28 July 2023 - in Scotland

Teams competing: Austria, Denmark, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Jersey, Scotland.

East Asia Pacific (1 qualifying team)

21-29 July 2023 - in Papua New Guinea

Teams competing: Japan, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, Vanuatu.

Americas (1 qualifying team)

30 September-7 October 2023 - in Bermuda

Teams competing: Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Panama.

Africa (2 qualifying teams)

20 November – 1 December 2023 - in Namibia

Teams competing: Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda, Zimbabwe.

Asia (2 qualifying teams)

Dates & location TBA

Teams competing: Bahrain, Hong Kong, Nepal, Oman, Singapore, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Winner of Sub Regional Qualifier A & Winner of Sub Regional Qualifier B

