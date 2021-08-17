ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Full schedule, date, time in IST, venue - All you need to know

The International Cricket Council (ICC) revealed the entire fixture for the impending World T20 2021 slated to be held in UAE and Oman. The groups for the World T20 were already announced earlier. Eight teams will vie for a spot in the Super 12. Ireland, Netherlands and Namibia, and Sri Lanka will form Group A while Group B consists of Oman, PNG, Scotland, and Bangladesh. The top two teams from each group will move to the next round.
The Super 12 again comprises of two groups. West Indies, England, Australia, and South Africa will form Group 1 while Group 2 comprises India and Pakistan, New Zealand and Afghanistan.
Here's the full schedule for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021:
Round 1
Oct. 17 Oman vs Papua New Guinea 3:30 pm Oman & Bangladesh vs Scotland 7:30 pm Oman
Oct. 18 Ireland vs Netherlands 4:30 pm Abu Dhabi & Sri Lanka vs Namibia 8:30 pm Abu Dhabi
Oct. 19 Scotland vs Papua New Guinea 3:30 pm Oman & Oman vs Bangladesh 7:30 pm Oman
Oct. 20 Namibia vs Netherlands 4:30 pm Abu Dhabi & Sri Lanka vs Ireland 8:30 pm Abu Dhabi
Oct. 21 Bangladesh vs Papua New Guinea 3:30 pm Oman & Oman vs Scotland 7:30 pm Oman
Oct. 22 Namibia vs Ireland 4:30 pm Abu Dhabi & Sri Lanka vs Netherlands 8:30 pm Abu Dhabi
Super 12
Group 1 fixtures
Oct. 23 - Australia vs South Africa 3:30 pm Abu Dhabi
Oct. 23 – England vs West Indies 7:30 pm Dubai
Oct. 24 – A1 vs B2 3:30 pm Sharjah
Oct. 26 – South Africa vs West Indies – 3:30 pm Dubai
Oct. 27 – England vs B2 – 3:30 pm Abu Dhabi
Oct. 28 – Australia vs A1 – 7:30 pm Dubai
Oct. 29 – West Indies vs B2 – 3:30 pm Sharjah
Oct. 30 – South Africa vs A1 – 3:30 pm Sharjah
Oct. 30 – England vs Australia – 7:30 pm Dubai
Nov. 1 – England vs A1 – 7:30 pm Sharjah
Nov. 2 – South Africa vs B2 – 3:30 pm Abu Dhabi
Nov. 4 – Australia vs B2 – 3:30 pm Dubai
Nov. 4 – West Indies vs A1 – 7:30 pm Abu Dhabi
Nov. 6 – Australia vs West Indies – 3:30 pm Abu Dhabi
Nov. 6 – England vs South Africa – 7:30 pm Sharjah
Group 2 fixtures
Oct. 24 - India vs Pakistan 7:30 pm Dubai
Oct. 25 – Afghanistan vs B1 7:30 pm Sharjah
Oct. 26 – Pakistan vs New Zealand 7:30 pm Sharjah
Oct. 27 – B1 vs A2 – 7:30 pm Abu Dhabi
Oct. 29 – Afghanistan vs Pakistan – 7:30 pm Dubai
Oct. 31 – Afghanistan vs A2 – 3:30 pm Abu Dhabi
Oct. 31 – India vs New Zealand – 7:30 pm Dubai
Nov. 2 – Pakistan vs A2 – 7:30 pm Abu Dhabi
Nov. 3 – New Zealand vs B1 – 3:30 pm Dubai
Nov. 3 – India vs Afghanistan – 7:30 pm Abu Dhabi
Nov. 5 – New Zealand vs A2 – 3:30 pm Sharjah
Nov. 5 – India vs B1 – 7:30 pm Duhai
Nov. 7 – New Zealand vs Afghanistan – 3:30 pm Abu Dhabi
Nov. 7 – Pakistan vs B1 – 7:30 pm Sharjah
Nov. 8 – India vs A2 – 7:30 pm Dubai