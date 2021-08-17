ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Full schedule, date, time in IST, venue - All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : @ICC ICC T20 World Cup trophy

The International Cricket Council (ICC) revealed the entire fixture for the impending World T20 2021 slated to be held in UAE and Oman. The groups for the World T20 were already announced earlier. Eight teams will vie for a spot in the Super 12. Ireland, Netherlands and Namibia, and Sri Lanka will form Group A while Group B consists of Oman, PNG, Scotland, and Bangladesh. The top two teams from each group will move to the next round.

The Super 12 again comprises of two groups. West Indies, England, Australia, and South Africa will form Group 1 while Group 2 comprises India and Pakistan, New Zealand and Afghanistan.

Here's the full schedule for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021:

Round 1

Oct. 17 Oman vs Papua New Guinea 3:30 pm Oman & Bangladesh vs Scotland 7:30 pm Oman

Oct. 18 Ireland vs Netherlands 4:30 pm Abu Dhabi & Sri Lanka vs Namibia 8:30 pm Abu Dhabi

Oct. 19 Scotland vs Papua New Guinea 3:30 pm Oman & Oman vs Bangladesh 7:30 pm Oman

Oct. 20 Namibia vs Netherlands 4:30 pm Abu Dhabi & Sri Lanka vs Ireland 8:30 pm Abu Dhabi

Oct. 21 Bangladesh vs Papua New Guinea 3:30 pm Oman & Oman vs Scotland 7:30 pm Oman

Oct. 22 Namibia vs Ireland 4:30 pm Abu Dhabi & Sri Lanka vs Netherlands 8:30 pm Abu Dhabi

Super 12

Group 1 fixtures

Oct. 23 - Australia vs South Africa 3:30 pm Abu Dhabi

Oct. 23 – England vs West Indies 7:30 pm Dubai

Oct. 24 – A1 vs B2 3:30 pm Sharjah

Oct. 26 – South Africa vs West Indies – 3:30 pm Dubai

Oct. 27 – England vs B2 – 3:30 pm Abu Dhabi

Oct. 28 – Australia vs A1 – 7:30 pm Dubai

Oct. 29 – West Indies vs B2 – 3:30 pm Sharjah

Oct. 30 – South Africa vs A1 – 3:30 pm Sharjah

Oct. 30 – England vs Australia – 7:30 pm Dubai

Nov. 1 – England vs A1 – 7:30 pm Sharjah

Nov. 2 – South Africa vs B2 – 3:30 pm Abu Dhabi

Nov. 4 – Australia vs B2 – 3:30 pm Dubai

Nov. 4 – West Indies vs A1 – 7:30 pm Abu Dhabi

Nov. 6 – Australia vs West Indies – 3:30 pm Abu Dhabi

Nov. 6 – England vs South Africa – 7:30 pm Sharjah

Group 2 fixtures

Oct. 24 - India vs Pakistan 7:30 pm Dubai

Oct. 25 – Afghanistan vs B1 7:30 pm Sharjah

Oct. 26 – Pakistan vs New Zealand 7:30 pm Sharjah

Oct. 27 – B1 vs A2 – 7:30 pm Abu Dhabi

Oct. 29 – Afghanistan vs Pakistan – 7:30 pm Dubai

Oct. 31 – Afghanistan vs A2 – 3:30 pm Abu Dhabi

Oct. 31 – India vs New Zealand – 7:30 pm Dubai

Nov. 2 – Pakistan vs A2 – 7:30 pm Abu Dhabi

Nov. 3 – New Zealand vs B1 – 3:30 pm Dubai

Nov. 3 – India vs Afghanistan – 7:30 pm Abu Dhabi

Nov. 5 – New Zealand vs A2 – 3:30 pm Sharjah

Nov. 5 – India vs B1 – 7:30 pm Duhai

Nov. 7 – New Zealand vs Afghanistan – 3:30 pm Abu Dhabi

Nov. 7 – Pakistan vs B1 – 7:30 pm Sharjah

Nov. 8 – India vs A2 – 7:30 pm Dubai