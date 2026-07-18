ICC shakes qualification pathway ahead of ODI World Cup 2027, announces revised model

New Delhi:

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has restricted the qualification path for the 2027 ODI World Cup. As per the latest development, the winner of the qualifier, which is hosted between 10 nations, will secure direct entry into the main stage of the World Cup in Africa. The teams finishing second, third and fourth will still qualify for the tournament but will first have to compete in an additional preliminary phase.

The ICC announced the revised World Cup format earlier this week. While the governing body is yet to confirm the schedule, venue and playing conditions for the Qualifier, the event is expected to take place in early 2027.

The competition, in the meantime, is likely to retain the format used during the 2023 World Cup Qualifier. All ten teams are expected to be divided into two groups of five before progressing to a Super Six stage that will determine the final standings. This structure was approved in 2021 and has been in effect since.

Meanwhile, the marquee tournament will begin with two groups before introducing a new Super Seven stage ahead of the semi-finals and final.

Changes in qualification model

Qualification pathways have also changed under the revised model. The top eight teams in the ODI rankings at the end of September 2026 will earn automatic qualification. South Africa and Zimbabwe, two of the three co-hosts, will also receive direct entry, while Namibia will stage matches as the third host nation. One direct qualification place has been reserved for the winner of the World Cup Qualifier.

The teams finishing second, third and fourth in the Qualifier will enter a first-round phase known as the Super Series. They will play a two-match round-robin contest, with only the winner progressing to the main World Cup competition. The remaining teams will be eliminated after just two matches.

Notably, the Super Seven will make its debut at the 2027 tournament. It will feature the top three teams from each of the two opening groups along with the next best-ranked side across both groups. Every team will play each other once before the top four advance to the semi-finals. The first-placed side will meet the fourth-placed team, while the second and third-ranked teams will contest the other semi-final before the final.

The 10-team Qualifier will include the two lowest-ranked Full Members in the ODI rankings, excluding South Africa and Zimbabwe, along with the top four teams from CWC League 2 and four teams advancing through the World Cup Qualifier Playoff.

That playoff will feature the bottom four teams from CWC League 2 and four Challenge League teams. The top four finishers will complete the Qualifier lineup, while the Challenge League itself consists of 12 teams divided into two groups, with the leading two sides from each pool progressing to the playoff stage.

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