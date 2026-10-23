ICC revises Olympic cricket qualification rules, confirms T20 World Cup 2028, 2030 window

New Delhi:

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has revised the qualification pathway for the women's cricket tournament at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. It has linked a potential additional berth to the inaugural Women's Champions Trophy in February 2027 if the United States fail to meet the host eligibility requirements.

The updated criteria were communicated to member boards following meetings held in Dubai in October, alongside a schedule covering international tournaments between the 2027 and 2031 ODI World Cups. The calendar includes 12 men's events, seven women's competitions and five Under-19 tournaments, including qualifying events.

Under the revised arrangement, USA women's team must satisfy the ICC's ranking requirement by December 31, 2026, to secure direct entry as hosts. If it falls short, the additional qualification place will be determined through the Women's Champions Trophy standings rather than the T20I rankings as originally proposed.

“If the host (USA) does not meet the ranking criteria by 31 Dec 2026, that spot is reallocated based on the ICC Women's Champions Trophy 2027 standings (cut-off 1 March 2027),” the ICC noted in the communication to member countries in October as quoted by Cricinfo.

USA men already secured entry

The American men's team, currently ranked 13th in T20Is, has secured their direct Olympic entry under the existing criteria. The women's side, ranked 19th, faces uncertainty over their participation. Notably, the qualification period for the host ranking requirement runs from June 30 to December 31, 2026.

Australia, India, South Africa and Great Britain have already secured women's Olympic places as the highest-ranked eligible teams from their respective continents following the T20 World Cup earlier this year. In the men's competition, continental representation will be determined using T20I rankings as of December 31, 2026.

Meanwhile, both Olympic qualifying tournaments have been moved from 2027 to January and February 2028. Each will feature eight teams, comprising seven highest-ranked eligible sides outside the automatic qualifiers and the Caribbean Regional Qualifier winner. As things stand, the venues remain undecided.

2028, 20230 T20 World Cup window

The ICC has also confirmed consecutive T20 World Cup windows in 2028. The 12-team women's tournament in Pakistan will run from September 7 to October 1, followed by the men's 20-team competition in Australia and New Zealand from October 12 to November 12.

Separately, the 2029 World Test Championship final is scheduled for June 8-12 in England. The 2030 men's T20 World Cup, assigned to England, Ireland and Scotland, has been shifted to July-August from its originally planned June window.

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