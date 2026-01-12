ICC rejects Bangladesh's demand for venue change for T20 World Cup, source issues detailed report The ICC is unlikely to accept Bangladesh’s request to move its T20 World Cup matches out of India after an independent security assessment rated the threat level as low. ICC sources said no direct risks were identified and expressed confidence in existing security plans.

New Delhi:

The International Cricket Council has signalled that Bangladesh’s request to move its T20 World Cup matches out of India is unlikely to be approved, following a detailed security review that assessed the overall threat level as low. The tournament is scheduled to begin on February 7, with Bangladesh set to play four league matches on Indian soil.

According to ICC sources, the governing body’s independent risk assessment found no specific or credible threat to the Bangladesh squad or its officials during the event. The findings directly counter recent public statements made in Dhaka by sports ministry advisor Asif Nazrul, who suggested that pacer Mustafizur Rahman’s presence could heighten security risks. The assessment report does not support that view.

“It is important to clarify that the ICC's independent risk assessments, carried out by internationally recognised security experts, do not conclude that Bangladesh cannot play its scheduled matches in India. The overall security risk for the tournament in India has been assessed as low to moderate, which is consistent with the profile of many major global sporting events,” the source told PTI.

The source further indicated that no direct threats were identified at any of the venues Bangladesh are due to visit, including Kolkata and Mumbai.

“Based on the professional advice received, the risk associated with Bangladesh's scheduled fixtures in Kolkata and Mumbai is assessed as low to moderate, with no indication of risks that cannot be effectively managed through established security planning and mitigation measures,” it further read.

The origin story and what followed

The controversy escalated after Nazrul claimed that the ICC had flagged concerns regarding Mustafizur, whose exclusion from the Kolkata Knight Riders squad for IPL 2026, following unspecified “developments all around,” triggered strong reactions within Bangladesh cricket administration. Soon after, the Bangladesh Cricket Board issued a clarification distancing itself from Nazrul’s comments.

While the BCB has reiterated its request to relocate the matches “in the interest of the team’s security,” ICC officials maintain that the tournament schedule is expected to remain unchanged.

"The ICC has full confidence in the security arrangements being developed in close collaboration with the BCCI and relevant local authorities, who have a strong and proven track record of safely delivering major international sporting events. Participating members, including the Bangladesh Cricket Board, are being consulted as part of this process, and the ICC remains open to constructive dialogue and feedback to further strengthen arrangements where appropriate,” it further read.