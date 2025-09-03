ICC rankings: Sikandar Raza becomes No 1 all-rounder in ODIs, Maharaj strengthens his top bowling spot Zimbabwe T20 skipper Sikandar Raza rose a couple of places after two half-centuries in as many ODIs against Sri Lanka recently in Harare. Raza returned scores of 92 and 59* and had almost pulled off one on his own but Sri Lanka ended up winning the game and the series 2-0.

Dubai:

Zimbabwe all-rounder and T20 captain Sikandar Raza became the No 1-ranked all-rounder in the world in the ODIs following the short two-match series against Sri Lanka. Raza slammed a couple of fifty-plus scores in two games, aggregating 151 runs, while also picking up a wicket as he achieved his career-best rating points (302). In the latest ICC rankings for ODIs, Raza leapfrogged Azmatullah Omarzai and Mohammad Nabi, the two Afghan all-rounder, to jump two spots to the top position.

Apart from Raza, his compatriot Sean Williams also jumped seven spots to 16th spot, while Sri Lanka skipper Charith Asalanka also moved up four spots to 21st position. Raza also moved up nine places on the batters' list to get to the 22nd spot, while Pathum Nissanka, the top run-getter from the two-match series (198 runs), found himself in the 13th spot, after a jump of seven places.

Janith Liyanage, who scored an unbeaten 70 in the first ODI, earned 13 places to get into 29th position, while Williams was in 47th place with a minimal increase in his standings.

How the rankings movement took place after the England-South Africa match

From the first England vs South Africa ODI, Aiden Markram, who slammed a 55-ball 86, was in 20th spot after jumping three spots, while skipper Temba Bavuma lost his footing, moving down by six spots after being dismissed for just 6 (9) by Adil Rashid at Headingley on Tuesday. Since it was a low-scoring game, the movements were major in the bowling side of things from the first ODI.

Jofra Archer was back in the top 20, at the 19th spot, rising by six places, while South African quick Lungi Ngidi, who brought his good performance from Australia to England, also moved up five spots to be in joint-23rd spot alongside the West Indies' Alzarri Joseph.

Sri Lanka's Asitha Fernando and the hat-trick hero Dilshan Madushanka both climbed six and eight spots, respectively, while Zimbabwe's Richard Ngarava also moved up by a couple of spots to be in No. 20. With Wanindu Hasaranga dropping one spot due to non-participation in the Zimbabwe series, India's Ravindra Jadeja benefited and rose a spot to eighth place for the bowlers.