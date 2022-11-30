Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV ICC Rankings: Virat, Rohit suffer minor slump in ODI rankings, Suryakumar continues to lead way in T20Is

The Indian star duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have dropped a place in the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) ODI rankings released on Wednesday (November 30). However, despite the drop, they have maintained their place at the top and will have the opportunity to improve as they will participate in India’s tour of Bangladesh. In the meantime, Suryakumar Yadav has maintained his top spot in the T20I rankings.

Absence from the New Zealand tour affects Virat and Rohit

Both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were rested from the New Zealand tour and that has seen other players make the move. Jonny Bairstow’s rise by two spots has seen both the Indian players drop by one place each. Bairstow, who has not featured on the international stage since August was given a slight advantage on the rating points tally.

Both Rohit and Virat dropped rating points for not featuring in the ODI series and that propelled Bairstow to jump by two spots. As things stand, Pakistan’s Babar Azam leads the way at the summit while his teammate Imam-ul-Haq is second on the list.

Big movers from India vs New Zealand ODI Series

Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill were two of the three half-centurions for India and both were rewarded as they rose to No.27 (up six places) and No.34 (up three places) respectively.

Tom Latham scored a stunning century walking in to bat at a precarious position in the first ODI against India that helped New Zealand chase down 300+ in Auckland. His 145* off 104 balls has aided a 10-place rise to No.18 in the ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings for batters.

Skipper Kane Williamson played the perfect second fiddle with an unbeaten 98-ball 94 and broke into the top 10 at the 10th spot (up one place). Lockie Ferguson was the pick of the bowlers among both sides in the first ODI with figures of 3/59. The ace pacer rises three spots to No.32 in the bowler rankings. Matt Henry rises four spots to No.5 owing to his economic spell coupled with the rankings drop of Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

