ICC Rankings: Suryakumar Yadav leapfrogs Mohammad Rizwan to become No.1 T20I batter

India’s Suryakumar Yadav has become the new No.1 batter in the T20I batters rankings on Wednesday (November 2) after he surpassed Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan. Suryakumar has scored 144 runs in three innings at the ICC T20 World Cup including two fifties for India. He is the first Indian batter since Virat Kohli to become the No.1 batter in T20Is. Suryakumar has already scored more than 900 T20I runs in 2022 and is looking to be just the second player to score 1000 runs in a calendar year in T20Is after Mohammad Rizwan.

