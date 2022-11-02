Wednesday, November 02, 2022
     
ICC Rankings: Suryakumar Yadav leapfrogs Mohammad Rizwan to become No.1 T20I batter

ICC Rankings: Suryakumar Yadav has leapfrogged Mohammad Rizwan to become the new Number 1 in the latest ICC Rankings in T20Is after he impressed in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022

Aditya Pimpale Written By: Aditya Pimpale @AdityaPimpale6 New Delhi Published on: November 02, 2022 14:14 IST
T20 World Cup 2022
Image Source : INDIA TV ICC Rankings: Suryakumar Yadav leapfrogs Mohammad Rizwan to become No.1 T20I batter

India’s Suryakumar Yadav has become the new No.1 batter in the T20I batters rankings on Wednesday (November 2) after he surpassed Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan. Suryakumar has scored 144 runs in three innings at the ICC T20 World Cup including two fifties for India. He is the first Indian batter since Virat Kohli to become the No.1 batter in T20Is. Suryakumar has already scored more than 900 T20I runs in 2022 and is looking to be just the second player to score 1000 runs in a calendar year in T20Is after Mohammad Rizwan.

More to Follow…

