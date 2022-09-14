ICC Rankings: Pakistan registers heavy drop in current standings after loss to Sri Lanka

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Pakistan team in action

ICC Rankings: Babar Azam-led Pakistan team has taken a huge hit in the latest ICC standings. Their loss to Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup finals has taken a huge toll on their position as they have slipped to the 4th position. Before the tournament started, Pakistan was comfortably stationed at the second spot but now the scenario has completely changed. As of now, Pakistan has 258 rating points and they had to take this beating because they suffered a loss at the hands of Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lankan team who were lingering at the bottom half of the table. Certainly, someone's loss is someone's gain, and teams like England and South Africa have hugely benefitted from it.

Before their loss against Sri Lanka, Pakistan was comfortably placed at number 2 with 262 rating points as they had defeated Afghanistan by 2 wickets. The boys in green then had to play two games against Sri Lanka, one in the Super 4s round and the other in the Asia Cup finals. But as fate had it, the 8th-ranked Sri Lankan team defeated Pakistan in both matches. On September 11, 2022, the mighty Lankan team defeated Pakistan by a margin of 23 runs to clinch the Asia Cup for the sixth time. These losses to Sri Lanka pushed Pakistan down by 2 places.

Image Source : GETTY IMAGESICC T20I standings

Top 5 teams in ICC rankings:

India - 268 rating points

England - 262 rating points

South Africa - 258 rating points

Pakistan - 258 rating points

New Zealand - 252 rating points

According to the latest ICC rankings, team India is still in the top spot. India has secured 268 rating points in 49 matches and is six points ahead of England at the moment. On the other hand, there is the South African team which has secured 258 points in 34 matches and is in the third spot.

Latest Cricket News