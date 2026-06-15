ICC rankings: Australia cracks top three with third ODI win against Bangladesh, SA moves down to fourth spot

New Delhi:

The ICC (International Cricket Council) ODI team rankings have been updated, and it was Australia who benefited the most. The side has cracked the top three in the rankings, as their third ODI victory against Bangladesh saw them take their points to 2965, and their points are now equal to South Africa's 102.

It is worth noting that Australia recently took on Bangladesh in a three-game ODI series, where Bangladesh won the first two matches to clinch the series, and Australia won the third ODI, avoiding the whitewash.

Interestingly, the Indian team sits in first place in the rankings with 3340 points and 119 rating points. Additionally, New Zealand sits in second place with 3384 points and 113 rating points. Furthermore, the fifth place in the rankings is occupied by Pakistan, which could move further down in the rankings, as they do not have any ODIs scheduled in recent weeks, and other teams’ results could see them lose the fifth spot.

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Australia managed to sneak out a win against Bangladesh

After having lost the first two ODIs of the series, Australia took on Bangladesh in the third ODI in Mirpur on June 14. The clash began with Bangladesh coming in to bat first. After the top order's subpar performance, Litton Das went unbeaten on a score of 58 runs, with Towhid Hridoy scoring 83 runs in 88 deliveries.

Mosaddek Hossain further scored 56* runs in 51 deliveries as Bangladesh posted a total of 274 runs in the first innings of the game. As for Australia, Xavier Bartlett and Cameron Green were the highest wicket-takers with two wickets each to their names. Ben Dwarshuis took one wicket as well.

Chasing down the target, the game went down to the wire despite Cooper Connolly opening the innings with a score of 149 runs in 134 deliveries. After his knock, none of the other batters amounted to much, with Marnus Labuschagne’s 29-run knock being the second-highest score for the side. Adam Zampa finished the game with an unbeaten four runs in five deliveries when Bangladesh needed just one wicket to win the game, Australia avoided the whitewash with a one-wicket victory.

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