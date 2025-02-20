ICC punish Pakistan ahead of Champions Trophy match against India in Dubai The International Cricket Board (ICC) punished Pakistan with a fine for maintaining a slow-over rate against New Zealand in the opening game of the Champions Trophy. The Mohammad Rizwan-led side suffered a 60-run defeat in the match.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) punished Pakistan with a fine for a slow-over rate against New Zealand in the opening game of the Champions Trophy 2025. The Mohammad Rizwan-led side was found one over short of the target and was forced to field an extra fielder in the 30-yard circle in the final over of the first innings.

The on-field umpires, Richard Kettleborough and Sharfuddoula, along with third umpire Joel Wilson and fourth umpire Alex Wharf, levelled the charge. Match referee Andy Pycroft subsequently imposed a penalty, deducting 5% of the match fee. Captain Rizwan pleaded guilty to the offence and with that, there will be no formal hearings.

According to Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, 5% of the match fee is deducted for every over if the bowling team fails the finish the innings in the allocated time.

New Zealand beat Pakistan by 60 runs in opening game

Pakistan suffered a 60-run defeat to New Zealand in the opening game of the Champions Trophy. Batting first, the Black Caps had the upper hand, as Will Young and Tom Latham registered a century each. Courtesy of their terrific batting, the visitors posted 320 runs on the board in the first innings.

The Men in Green suffered for the majority part of the second innings. They registered 22/2 in the powerplay, which is the joint-lowest score in powerplay since 2024. Former captain Babar Azam lacked intent and managed to complete his half-century. Later, Salman Agha and Khushdil Shah showed spine and character but couldn’t rescue Pakistan from defeat.

Pakistan will next face India in the Champions Trophy. A defeat at the hand of the Rohit Sharma-led side might end their campaign if India and New Zealand register a win over Bangladesh.