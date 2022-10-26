Wednesday, October 26, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. ICC Players rankings: Virat Kohli storms in top 10, Suryakumar Yadav dips as new No.1 contender emerges up

ICC Players rankings: Virat Kohli storms in top 10, Suryakumar Yadav dips as new No.1 contender emerges up

ICC Players rankings: India's former skipper Virat Kohli has made big strides in the latest released rankings for T20I batters. However, Suryakumar Yadav has lost one place.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik New Delhi Updated on: October 26, 2022 15:20 IST
Virat Kohli
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Virat Kohli races back in top 10

ICC Players rankings: Following a brilliant knock against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup, India's star batter Virat Kohli has stormed back into the top 10 of the ICC Players rankings for T20I batters. Kohli, who scored 82 against Pakistan has scaled five spots and has reached the ninth spot in the latest released ICC rankings. However, India's Suryakumar Yadav has lost his second spot as New Zealand's Devon Conway made gains in the batters' chart.

Notably, the T20I cricket has got a new No.1 bowler as Afghanistan's Rashid Khan edged past Australia's Josh Hazlewood for the top spot. Meanwhile, India's all-rounder Hardik Pandya has also moved up to now rank the No.3 all-rounder in T20I cricket.

Virat Kohli, who made big gains now has 635 rating points to his name. While Conway, who is now in the fight for the top spot has  831 ratings. Notably, Mohammad Rizwan has held his top spot with 849 points.

Rashid Khan, who pipped Aussie quick Hazlewood for the pinnacle place has 702 rating points, 3 more than Hazlewood. Also, the new No.3 all-rounder Hardik Pandya has 189 rating points. 

The ongoing T20 World Cup is displaying some mouth watering contests with the latest one being a big upset between Ireland and England. The Irish side edged past England in a rain curtailed match in the Super 12. On Tuesday, Australia thumped Sri Lanka in their second match to belt a win in the Super 12 stage.

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News
t20-world-cup-2022

Top News

Latest News