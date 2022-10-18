ICC Players rankings: Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma inch closer to top spot; Renuka Thakur, Sneh Rana move up

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Smriti, Deepti eye top spot

ICC Players rankings: After belting their seventh Asia Cup title, several Indian stars have made notable gains in the latest released ICC Players' rankings. Opening batter Smriti Mandhana had a brilliant tournament and now has jumped one spot to rank the No.2 batter in T20I cricket. She has 730 rating points and is now only behind Australia's Beth Mooney, who has 743 points. Meanwhile, Indian all-rounder, Deepti Sharma has also scaled one spot to rank the No. 2 bowler in the shortest format. Sharma scalped 13 wickets in the event and has 724 rating points in her name. She is behind England's Sophie Ecclestone, who has 756 points.

