Tuesday, October 18, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. ICC Players rankings: Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma inch closer to top spot; Renuka Thakur, Sneh Rana move up

ICC Players rankings: Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma inch closer to top spot; Renuka Thakur, Sneh Rana move up

ICC Players rankings: Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma scales positions in T20I rankings. Renuka Singh Thakur and Sneh Rana also move up.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik New Delhi Updated on: October 18, 2022 14:22 IST
Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, ICC Players rankings
Image Source : INDIA TV Smriti, Deepti eye top spot

ICC Players rankings: After belting their seventh Asia Cup title, several Indian stars have made notable gains in the latest released ICC Players' rankings. Opening batter Smriti Mandhana had a brilliant tournament and now has jumped one spot to rank the No.2 batter in T20I cricket. She has 730 rating points and is now only behind Australia's Beth Mooney, who has 743 points. Meanwhile, Indian all-rounder, Deepti Sharma has also scaled one spot to rank the No. 2 bowler in the shortest format. Sharma scalped 13 wickets in the event and has 724 rating points in her name. She is behind England's Sophie Ecclestone, who has 756 points.

More to follow...

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News
t20-world-cup-2022

Top News

Latest News