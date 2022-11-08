ICC Players rankings: Sidra Ameen, Muneeba make big strides; Nidar Dar storms into top 10 in latest rankings

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sidra Ameen, Muneeba Ali make gains

ICC Players rankings: Pakistani players have made huge gains in the Latest released ICC rankings for women players. After smashing 176 and 91 in two ODIs against Ireland women, opening batter Sidra Ameen has jumped 16 spots in the batters' list to now rank the No. 19 ODI batter in the World. Along with Ameen, opening partner Muneeba Ali has also been rewarded for her century knock. Ali, who scored 107 in the first ODI against Ireland has jumped 16 spots to reach joint No.39.

Apart from the opening batters, all-rounder, Nida Dar has broken into the top 10 in the all-rounder's chart in 50-over cricket. Dar scalped three wickets in the first ODI and was economical in the next one. In the bowling tally, Nashra Sandhu and Fatima Sana have made gains. With 5 wickets in 2 ODIs, Sandhu is now the No.15 ranked bowler in the World, a jump of 2 spots. Sana also made it to the wicket column, scalping 2 wickets in 2 games and this has made her scale 11 spots to reach a joint 36th.

There is no change in the top 10 rankings in the batters chart as Australia's Alyssa Healy leads the chart with 785 rating points. Behind her is compatriot Beth Mooney with 749 points, while India's Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana have held their 5th and 6th spots with 716 and 714 rating points respectively. Ameen, who is now 19th in the world has 565 rating points.

In the bowler's chart, England's Sophie Ecclestone is the No.1 ODI bowler with 739 ratings, while India's Jhulan Goswami still sits on the 5th spot with 698 points. The only Irish batter making gains in the list is Laura Delany. The Irish captain has scaled 4 places and now ranks joint 30th.

