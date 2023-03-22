ICC rankings: Mohammed Siraj loses World No.1 ODI spot, Williamson makes massive jump in Test batters chart

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Mohammed Siraj loses World No.1 ODI bowlers' spot

ICC rankings: Indian speedster Mohammed Siraj has lost his place as the No.1 ODI bowler after ICC released the weekly players' rankings on Wednesday. Siraj had become the World's No.1 ODI bowler late in January as he displayed a brilliant show in International cricket in recent times. Also, Kane Williamson has made a massive jump in the Test batters' rankings and is now within touching distance of overtaking the World No.1 Test batter Marnus Labuschagne.

India are facing Australia in a three-match ODI series. Indian pacers received a hammering from Australian openers Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head in the second match of the series. Siraj was among the other victims to be sent for cleaners in Australia's 10-wicket win. This hammering saw Siraj drop in rating points and go down to third from first. Notably, Australia's Josh Hazlewood has taken the No.1 ODI spot. Trent Boult stands ahead of Siraj in the tally.

Kane Williamson has jumped four places in the Test batters' rankings to reach the No.2 spot in the tally. He had a wonderful two-match Test series against Sri Lanka where he smashed two brilliant knocks. Williamson scored a match-winning 121* in the first test while making 215 in the first innings of the second test in New Zealand's 2-0 win.

Siraj has made a significant improvement since coming back to India's ODI team in February 2022, after a three-year absence from ODIs. He has been one of India's most reliable fast bowlers. With nine wickets, Siraj was the top wicket-taker for the series against Sri Lanka. He followed that up by taking four wickets in the first match of the recently concluded series against New Zealand.

Latest Cricket News