ICC Players rankings: Labuschagne equals Indian star's mammoth record; Kohli rises in ODI standings

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Labuschagne, Virat make gains

ICC Players rankings: Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne has achieved a big feat in the recently released ICC Players rankings. The Aussie star, who ranked number 1 in the Test format earlier this month has equalled Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli's ICC record. Meanwhile, the former Indian skipper has himself made gains in the ODI rankings.

Labuschagne was seen in Midas touch in the just concluded Australia vs West Indies two-match Test series. The 28-year-old smashed two hundred and a double ton in Australia's clean sweep against West Indies. This saw the star batter not only become the No.1 Test batter but also equal Virat Kohli's achievement in the longest format. Labuschagne now has equal career rating points to that of Kohli. Labuschagne now has 937 rating points and is the joint 11th highest in the standings of all-time highest rating points achievers.

Meanwhile, Kohli himself has gained two spots in the ODI rankings. The former Indian captain scored a century against Bangladesh in the 3rd ODI of the series. This took him to the 8th spot in the ODI tally. Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan has also made huge gains and now ranks 37th in the ODI list after a monstrous double hundred against Bangladesh.

Latest Cricket News