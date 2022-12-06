ICC Player Of Month: Indian players fail to make cut; Here's entire list of nominees

Follow us on Image Source : AP Jos Buttler

The ICC has announced the names of the players who have been nominated for the Player of the Month for November. In the men's category, there are two players from England in the list, and one player from Pakistan has been included. When it comes to the women's category, players from Ireland, Thailand, and Pakistan have made the cut. However, no player from Team India has been able to make it to the list.

The winner will be decided based on votes.

Following is the list of nominees in the men's category:

Jos Buttler led Team England to win the ICC Men's T20 World Cup title.

Buttler's knock of 80 off 49 balls in the semifinal clash against India was the highlight which was studded with nine boundaries and three maximums.

Buttler hit 207 runs in T20Is in November including two half-centuries across the four matches that he played.

Adil Rashid -

Adil Rashid proved to be the game-changer in England's last final matches of the T20 world Cup. He played a crucial role in their title triumph.

In the super 12 match against Sri Lanka, he delivered a lethal spell of 4-0-16-1. His most significant performance came in the final when he dismissed Mohammad Haris and Babar Azam in Pakistan's innings.

Shaheen Shah Afridi -

Shaheen Shah Afridi returned from injury and took crucial wickets to help his team Pakistan to reach the final of the T20 World Cup. He scalped 11 wickets with an economy rate of 6.15.

Following is the list of nominees in the women's category:

Sidra Ameen -

Pakistan's Sidra Ameen was brilliant during Pakistan's three-match ODI series against Ireland.

She registered an unbeaten 176 in the first game of the series and then backed that performance up with 91 runs in the second game.

Natthakan Chantham -

Thailand's opening batter Natthakan Chantham amassed 267 runs at an average of more than 66. In her team's 4-0 series sweep against the Netherlands.

Chantham smashed an impressive 102 during the opening game and then backed up that performance with scores of 42, 55, and 68 over the remaining matches.

Gaby Lewis -

Ireland's Gaby Lewis played a crucial role in her team's historic T20I series win against Pakistan.

She smashed two half-centuries and scored 144 runs from the three matches and her 71 off just 46 balls in the series decider was significant for the final result

