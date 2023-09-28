ICC ODI World Cup warm-up matches: When and where to watch BAN v SL, NZ v PAK, and SA v AFG live on TV?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Cricket World Cup 2023 Trophy

The ICC ODI World Cup is a week away and most of the participating teams have already arrived in India to compete in the ten-team tournament. The ten-team event will kickstart with a wide array of war-up games that will be organised across different venues in the country. Friday, September 29 will witness three warm-up fixtures. The Shakib Al Hasan-led Bangladesh will take on Sri Lanka at the Baraspara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati whereas Afghanistan will take on South Africa at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

The third warm-up fixture of the day will be played between New Zealand and Pakistan at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. All three matches will start at 2 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Here are the broadcast details for the warm-up matches:

Where to watch the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka World Cup warm-up match?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka game will be broadcast live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where to watch the New Zealand vs Pakistan World Cup warm-up match?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan warm-up game will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi.

Where to watch the South Africa vs Afghanistan World Cup warm-up match?

The South Africa vs Afghanistan World Cup warm-up match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD 1.

Afghanistan squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Naveen ul Haq

Bangladesh squad: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Kumer Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto (vc), Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams

Sri Lanka Squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Mendis (vc), Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka

