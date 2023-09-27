ICC ODI Rankings: Shubman Gill on verge of displacing Babar Azam as no.1 batter, Mohammed Siraj remains on top

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Shubman Gill and Babar Azam

Shubman Gill has been rewarded in the ICC ODI rankings for his consistently impressive innings in recent weeks. The Indian batter is now on the verge of topping the batter's chart with 847 ratings, only 10 behind the no.1 Babar Azam. Gill was rested from India's third ODI game against Australia in Rajkot on Wednesday, September 27 so the youngster will have to wait for ICC World Cup 2023 to surpass the Pakistani skipper in the chart.

Gill has been on a hot streak in 2023 with the most runs in ODIs and is setting up new achievements with remarkable consistency across formats. Gill topped the scoring chart in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2023 with 302 runs in just six innings with one hundred and two fifties to help India win the silverware.

The 24-year-old also shone in the ongoing ODI series against Australia with one century and one fifty in the first two games. He is closing on 2000 runs in ODIs and boasts an impressive batting average of 66.10. Another impressive knock will be enough for Gill to displace Babar at the top. Babar struggled for consistency in the Asia Cup with 204 runs in four innings despite smashing 151 runs against Nepal in the tournament opener.

Top 5 ranked ODI batters:

Babar Azam - 857 Shubman Gill - 847 Rassie van der Dussen - 743 Harry Tector - 729 Imam-ul-Haq - 728

In bowling, Mohammed Siraj remains at the top in bowler's rankings despite missing the first two ODI matches against Australia. Australian star Josh Hazlewood closely follows Siraj with 669 ratings as the duo will clash in the third ODI match in Rajkot on Wednesday. Rashid Khan displaced New Zealand speedster Trent Boult in the fourth position in the only change in the top ten of the ICC ODI bowler's chart.

Top 5 ranked ODI bowlers:

Mohammed Siraj - 680 Josh Hazlewood - 669 Mujeeb Ur Rahman - 657 Rashid Khan - 655 Trent Boult - 654

