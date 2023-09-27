Wednesday, September 27, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. ICC ODI Rankings: Shubman Gill on verge of displacing Babar Azam as no.1 batter, Mohammed Siraj remains on top

ICC ODI Rankings: Shubman Gill on verge of displacing Babar Azam as no.1 batter, Mohammed Siraj remains on top

Indian opener Shubman Gill topped the scoring chart in Asia Cup 2023 with 302 runs and then scored 178 runs in just two ODI matches against Australia in the ongoing series. In bowling, in-form pacer Mohammed Siraj dominates the chart ahead of Josh Hazlewood.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: September 27, 2023 16:58 IST
Shubman Gill and Babar Azam
Image Source : GETTY Shubman Gill and Babar Azam

Shubman Gill has been rewarded in the ICC ODI rankings for his consistently impressive innings in recent weeks. The Indian batter is now on the verge of topping the batter's chart with 847 ratings, only 10 behind the no.1 Babar Azam. Gill was rested from India's third ODI game against Australia in Rajkot on Wednesday, September 27 so the youngster will have to wait for ICC World Cup 2023 to surpass the Pakistani skipper in the chart.

Gill has been on a hot streak in 2023 with the most runs in ODIs and is setting up new achievements with remarkable consistency across formats. Gill topped the scoring chart in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2023 with 302 runs in just six innings with one hundred and two fifties to help India win the silverware.

The 24-year-old also shone in the ongoing ODI series against Australia with one century and one fifty in the first two games. He is closing on 2000 runs in ODIs and boasts an impressive batting average of 66.10. Another impressive knock will be enough for Gill to displace Babar at the top. Babar struggled for consistency in the Asia Cup with 204 runs in four innings despite smashing 151 runs against Nepal in the tournament opener.

Top 5 ranked ODI batters:

  1. Babar Azam - 857
  2. Shubman Gill - 847
  3. Rassie van der Dussen - 743
  4. Harry Tector - 729
  5. Imam-ul-Haq - 728 

In bowling, Mohammed Siraj remains at the top in bowler's rankings despite missing the first two ODI matches against Australia. Australian star Josh Hazlewood closely follows Siraj with 669 ratings as the duo will clash in the third ODI match in Rajkot on Wednesday. Rashid Khan displaced New Zealand speedster Trent Boult in the fourth position in the only change in the top ten of the ICC ODI bowler's chart.

Related Stories
India TV Sports Wrap on September 27: Today's top 10 trending news stories

India TV Sports Wrap on September 27: Today's top 10 trending news stories

IND vs AUS: Where to watch 3rd ODI for free, live telecast and streaming channels

IND vs AUS: Where to watch 3rd ODI for free, live telecast and streaming channels

IND vs AUS Live Score 3rd ODI: Kuldeep Yadav removes dangerous Cameron Green, Australia reach 300

IND vs AUS Live Score 3rd ODI: Kuldeep Yadav removes dangerous Cameron Green, Australia reach 300

Top 5 ranked ODI bowlers:

  1. Mohammed Siraj - 680
  2. Josh Hazlewood - 669
  3. Mujeeb Ur Rahman - 657
  4. Rashid Khan - 655
  5. Trent Boult -  654

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News