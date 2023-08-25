ICC ODI Rankings: Pakistan on verge of claiming top spot as they level with Australia

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Pakistan's Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan during the ODI series against England in June 2021

Pakistan men's cricket team are just a win away from claiming the top spot in the ICC ODI team's rankings after clinching a series win against Afghanistan on Friday (August 24). In the updated ICC Rankings, Pakistan levelled with leaders Australia with 118 ratings and extended their gap to five points from the third-placed Indian team.

Afghanistan failed to defend 300 runs against Pakistan in the second ODI game with the latter emerging winners with a one-wicket victory to secure a series win in the three-match series in Sri Lanka. Babar Azam-led side will play the third match on August 26 and a win will boost them to the top of the team's standing.

However, Australia can regain the top spot quickly as they are set to play eight ODI matches in September to prepare for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. They will travel to South Africa for three five-match ODI series and then clash with India in three matches. Both Pakistan and India are participating in the Asia Cup 2023 from August 30 so it will be a three-way race for the top spot prior to the World Cup in October-November.

Pakistan have won seven of ten ODI matches in 2023 and have bagged 2590 points in 22 matches in ICC ODI Rankings while India have recorded 4080 points but have played 36 matches to achieve 113 ratings. Both teams are set to clash in the group-stage fixture of the Asia Cup on September 2 and can potentially face two more times if both reach the final.

New Zealand occupy the fourth place in the ICC ODI rankings with 104 ratings while the current world champions England are placed in the fifth position with 101, on level with the sixth-placed South Africa. West Indies, who lost 1-2 against India, remain in the 10th position behind Bangladesh (7th), Sri Lanka (8th) and Afghanistan (9th), having failed to qualify for the ICC World Cup 2023.

