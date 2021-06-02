ICC ODI Rankings: Kohli, Rohit hold on to their spots; Chameera, Perera make big gains

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

While India skipper Virat Kohli and his limited-overs deputy Rohit Sharma clung on to spots, Sri Lanka captain Kusal Perera and pacer Dushmantha Chameera made considerable gains in the latest ICC Men’s ODI Player Rankings weekly update.

Kohli and Rohit remained unfazed at second and third position in the batsmen rankings, and India's pace bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah also held on to his fifth spot in the bowlers' list.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan duo of Chameera and Perera made a big leap after starring in a 97-run victory over Bangladesh in the final ODI of the three-match series.

Chameera, who registered figures of 5/16 and also picked the Man of the Match trophy, jumped 27 spots to career-best 33rd position. Centurion Perera also advanced 13 places to 42nd place in the list.

"Chameera’s career-best haul of five for 16, which won him the Player of the Match award, has also helped him advance 27 slots to a career-best 33rd position.

"Perera’s sixth ODI century has lifted him 13 places to 42nd place in the weekly update to the men’s rankings, which is carried out on Wednesdays. This is only one place shy of the left-handed batsman’s career-best ranking of 41st achieved in June 2016," said the ICC in a media release.

Sri Lanka all-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva, who chipped in with 55 in the final ODI against Bangladesh, moved further up 10 places to 85th. Leg-spinner Wasindu Hasaranga also jumped nine places to a joint-51st position.

Bangladesh players also improved their position following the ODI series victory. Mahmudullah progressed two slots to the 36th position while Mosaddek Hussain leapt 12 places to 113th in the list.